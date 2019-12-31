Jake Skaggs’ late father, Justin, reached the professional ranks in football and Jake became a capable wide receiver and defensive back himself for Ozark. But there’s been no doubting his game is baseball.
Skaggs showed all he could do on the ball diamond on one memorable Friday afternoon in mid-April.
Skaggs turned mightily on every inside pitch he saw for not one, not two, but three home runs during the Cox Health Festival at U.S. Baseball Park. His home runs triggered Ozark’s comeback from a 7-0, third-inning deficit to win 18-8 over West Plains in six innings.
Skaggs’ home run hat trick ranks No. 2 in the Headliner’s list of the Top 10 Sports Stories of the year.
No Ozark player had hit even one home run at U.S. Baseball Park before Seth Glossip went yard on Opening Day this year. Skaggs became the first to hit multiple home runs at the Tigers’ spacious home away from home.
The 5-foot-8, 140-pounder became a power after switching to a bigger bat and changing his stance. The left-handed Skaggs starts with his front foot facing first base, before bringing it back and lifting it high and nearly over home plate as his body generates power and momentum leading to an explosive swing.
“A while ago I was closing myself off and not giving myself enough room to get to the inside pitch,” he said. “So, I tried moving my foot out and do that leg-kick to help me get my hips involved, put a good swing on the ball and hit it solid.”
After Skaggs homered down the right-field line in the third inning and to right-center in the fourth, West Plains conceded and intentionally walked him in the fifth.
“That’s the first time that has happened in my career,” he said. “It was a weird feeling.”
Skaggs didn’t bring home his home run balls as a memento, even though someone retrieved them and brought them to the Ozark dugout.
“We threw them back in,” said Skaggs, who finished the season with nine homers. “I’ve got a shelf at home with signed baseballs, so I don’t need those baseballs. It’s all good.”
The rest of the best of 2019:
3. Ozark upsets Nixa in Backyard Brawl
Cast in an underdog role, Ozark’s football team surprised everyone but themselves by dominating the time of possession in its 20-14 Backyard Brawl win over Nixa.
Ozark’s offensive linemen made the Tigers ball-hogs, as the hosts had their offense on the field for 39-plus minutes.
“This is the best offensive line performance we’ve seen here in a while,” offensive lineman Logan Brewer said. “I’m so proud. We dominated. We can’t play any better. After every play we were congratulating each other and loving each other.”
When the teams met at Districts, it was a completely different story, as Nixa rolled to a 40-12 win.
4. Ozark soccer repeats success
The Tigers broke their school single-season record for wins for the second straight year on their way to repeating as COC and District champions.
Coach Tom Davidson called it a dream season. With his son, Troy, being a senior midfielder, Tom Davidson watched this year’s seniors grow up.
“Being the coach during the tenure of this group of boys has been one of the biggest blessings of my life,“ Davidson said. “I was so fortunate to have moved to Ozark when these boys were very young. To have an opportunity to coach them from a very young age was awesome. But to watch them grow into the young men they are today, is beyond my hopes and dreams. They were the meaning of a team — unselfish, competitive, great teammates and very coachable.
“In my 29 years of coaching high school boys soccer, this was the best team I have had the honor to coach.”
5. Nixa basketball sweeps Ozark
Who can forget Ace Akers’ time to shine following the Eagles’ 66-62 win over Ozark?
Likewise, who can forget Brandon Gordon hugging everyone in sight following Nixa’s 61-54 double-overtime win over Ozark at Districts?
Finally, how about Luke Roemen swishing two free throws with 00:1 showing on the scoreboard in the Eagles’ 53-51 win over the Tigers at the Nixa Invitational Tournament?
It was Nixa’s first sweep of three games against Ozark in a season in school history.
Akers savored being hoisted on a classmate’s shoulders during the Eagles’ spontaneous on-court celebration following his 25-point explosion.
“That’s the first time I think we’ve ever done that,” Akers said. “I know I’ve never done that before. I enjoyed it. It’s something I’ll remember forever.”
6. Rehagen resigns as Nixa’s coach
Richard Rehagen surprised many with his announcement at the Nixa football program’s awards banquet that he was stepping aside as the Eagles’ head coach.
Rehagen has been at Nixa the past 25 years, including 12 as a head coach.
“It’s going to feel a lot different without him,” freshman running back Ramone Green said. “He’s been around for a long time. I don’t know what it's going to be like without him.”
Rehagen leaves Nixa as the winningest coach in the program’s history. He compiled an 80-57 record, with the pinnacle being the Eagles' Class 4 state runner-up finish in 2014 and state quarterfinal appearances in 2009, 2011 and 2015.
“I can tell you I did look at some other places,” Rehagen said about his tenure at Nixa. “I never left because I felt I was in a better spot than any other spot I could have been at back then. I realized Nixa was a great school and stayed. I stayed in a spot where it was good.”
The 52-year-old Rehagen is not ruling out the possibility of coaching again.
7. Emily Edwards’ surgery
Edwards established herself among the elite hoopsters in southwest Missouri during her junior season. All the while her body was giving her signals something was very wrong.
Over the summer, Edwards was diagnosed with a genetic heart condition and subsequently had a heart defibrillator placed in her chest and underwent cardiac ablation surgery.
Edwards’ courage and love for the game has been inspiring. As a senior this season, she is giving the Lady Eagles spot duty, playing a minute or two per game.
“I’m making the best of it. It’s fun to be part of the team,” she said
8. Lyon makes Ozark history
Olivia Lyon needed only one successful vault at the Class 5 State Track Meet to earn herself a gold medal in the pole vault. She cleared 11-3, after passing on previous heights.
Lyon became the first Ozark track athlete win a State championship at the Class 5 level.
9. Evan Smith’s collection of Gold medals
Smith became Chadwick’s most decorated track athlete ever. He capped his career by repeating as the Class 1 state champ in the 1,600, in addition to claiming a gold medal in the 800 and 3,200.
Smith whipped the field in the 3,200. His winning time of 4:28.25 was a full three seconds ahead of the pack.
10. Spokane wins Spokane Tournament
Spokane’s boys basketball team saved its season by rebounding from a 5-8 start to upset eventual Class 2 state champion Greenwood and proceed to win the Spokane Tournament title.
The Owls became the first team in tourney history to upset the top three seeds.
“I told the kids they will probably be in our tournament program for as long as the Spokane Tournament exists,” Johnson said,” coach Kyle Johnson said.
Honorable mention
Among other stories considered for the Top 10 List list were: Nixa baseball wins COC championship. …Ozark girls soccer upsets Nixa in District semifinal. …Ozark girls track team’s COC and District titles. …Nixa swimmer Olivia Stoneman’s two medals at State. …Billings volleyball makes Final Four again. …Nixa passes bonds to renovate football, soccer and track stadium. …Chadwick basketball claims District title. …Nixa’s Peyton Moore State runner-up.
