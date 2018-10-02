Latest News
- Harmon, Ozark lay claim to COC championship
- Tuesday prep roundup — Pellegren, Eagles win big
- Read the October 3, 2018 digital edition of Christian County Headliner News - Local News For Christian County, Missouri
- Alexis Barber shatters PR at Cedar Ridge 5K
- Ex-Ozark restaurant owner appears on sex trafficking charges
Top News Headlines
Obituaries
Funeral: 6 p.m. Oct. 4, at Adams Funeral Home, Ozark. Visitation to be held two hours prior to service, also at the funeral home. A private burial will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations may be made in Wayne’s memory to the American Foundation for Suicide P… Read more
Services: 2 p.m. Oct. 4, at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, Springfield, with Chaplain Suzy Lynch officiating. Cremation and service arrangements are under the direction of Holden Cremation and Funeral Service, Sparta. Read more
Services: 2 p.m. Oct. 14, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 925 E. Seminole St., Springfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of the Zoo at dickersonparkzoo.org or to Messiah Lutheran Church at messiahmo.org. Read more
Sports
REPUBLIC — Whether it’s an outright championship or co-championship, Ozark’s softball team staked a claim to the Central Ozark Conference title with a 14-12 triumph over Republic on Tuesday.
Nixa’s soccer team ran its winning streak to seven by routing Willard 8-1 Tuesday.
BRANSON — Ozark’s Alexis Barber ran away with the girls championship at the 16th Annual Branson Cedar Ridge 5K on Tuesday.
MARSHFIELD — Ozark’s Elizabeth Freeman carded an 11-over par 81 to finish tied for third in Class 2 District 5 action Monday.
Education
Elementary KITES students across the Ozark School District started their "Global Awareness and Conservation" project by exploring the outdoors behind West Elementary School. Students splashed through the creek searching for crawdads, tadpoles and small snails.
Students at an Ozark elementary school will take classes in a mobile building, but school officials stress it’s a temporary move to accommodate a rapid growth in enrollment.
Nixa High School senior Camlen Carlile-Davis joined students from across the country this summer at the 48th Missouri Urban Journalism Workshop at the University of Missouri.
Most Popular
Articles
- Christian County deputies search for two missing Sparta teens
- Nate Lissant
- Christian County’s longest-tenured inmate’s trial date murky
- Nixa Sucker Day 2019 to see major changes
- Jury finds man guilty of sex acts with Ozark girls
- Man caught with 25 pounds of marijuana found guilty of drug charges
- Spokane teacher shares healthy journey with students
- Trail of Tears riders pass through Christian County on Highway 14
- Member of Ozark's Lambert's family indicted on charges of child sex crimes
- Thousands attend Trump rally in southwest Missouri
Images
Videos
What's Inside
- Our view: Why we covered it that way
- MOzarks Moments: The extended Kerr family in southwest Missouri
- Chadwick Area News -
- Boots & Bling 2018 another Care to Learn success
- Letter to the editor: county commission candidate on growth problem
- Frankie Dean Horner
- OPINION: My night as part of the ‘fake news’ media
- Chadwick Area News:
- MOzarks Moments: Babe Kerr becomes a man of leisure in Springfield
- Our View: Schools worth reporting
- Your guide to comparing your current job to a new job offer
- MOzarks Moments: Babe Kerr becomes co-proprietor of a famous MOzarks saloon
- Ozark Run with the Cops 5k
- Chadwick Area News: We did the rain dance and prayed for rain
- Tips for hunters and landowners before archery season opens
- GALLERY: Fun at Backyard Brawl 2018
- Fun at Backyard Brawl 2018
- GALLERY: The Clever Barn
- Our view: Backyard Brawl is a celebration of rivalry and our community
- 5 steps to finding a job in another state
- GALLERY: Century Elementary students dissect cow eyeballs
- Community Calendar
- These part time jobs can earn you $75k a year
- OPINION: Take responsibility. Correct the mistake. Learn from it.
- Chadwick Area News with Marie Day
Commented