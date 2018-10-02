Top News Headlines

John Wayne Hedgpeth

    Funeral: 6 p.m. Oct. 4, at Adams Funeral Home, Ozark. Visitation to be held two hours prior to service, also at the funeral home. A private burial will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations may be made in Wayne’s memory to the American Foundation for Suicide P… Read more

    George Herman Lowery

      Services: 2 p.m. Oct. 4, at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, Springfield, with Chaplain Suzy Lynch officiating. Cremation and service arrangements are under the direction of Holden Cremation and Funeral Service, Sparta.     Read more

      Nate Lissant

        Services: 2 p.m. Oct. 14, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 925 E. Seminole St., Springfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of the Zoo at dickersonparkzoo.org or to Messiah Lutheran Church at messiahmo.org. Read more

        Harmon, Ozark lay claim to COC championship

        REPUBLIC — Whether it’s an outright championship or co-championship, Ozark’s softball team staked a claim to the Central Ozark Conference title with a 14-12 triumph over Republic on Tuesday.

        KITES students get close to the outdoors

        Elementary KITES students across the Ozark School District started their "Global Awareness and Conservation" project by exploring the outdoors behind West Elementary School. Students splashed through the creek searching for crawdads, tadpoles and small snails.

