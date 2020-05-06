Whether you love or hate traffic roundabouts, a traffic circle is a key part of the plan for development of a CoxHealth “super clinic” in Nixa.
The Nixa City Council will consider two cost sharing agreements at an upcoming meeting May 11, one of which is for more than half a million dollars worth of road and utility projects that will serve the development to the northwest of the U.S. Highway 160 intersection with Missouri Highway 14.
“To make this development a reality, there is a significant amount of public infrastructure that must be constructed,” Nixa City Administrator Jimmy Liles said. “These infrastructure improvements will not only serve the future medical facility, but also a number of other potential commercial and retail investments along that area.”
Old Wildness Road will be extended to connect Wasson Drive to Northview Road, at a total estimated cost of about $656,000.
“Infrastructure improvements in this area are quite significant in design, and must be completed at a very high level of reliability,” Liles said.
Drivers on Massey Boulevard, or U.S. Highway 160, will be able to access the clinic from the southbound lanes of the highway through a right-in, right-out only intersection that will cost an estimated $250,715 to build. It will also be accessible from Old Wilderness Road, which is the immediate outer road that drivers presently use to go to businesses such as Braum’s, Applebee’s and D6 Automotive Tech and Tire.
The design for the extension of Old Wilderness Road that will serve the CoxHealth clinic includes a roundabout just west of the highway, on what will be an extended Aven Avenue across the highway from the Village Marketplace commercial center.
Nixa Utilities will also see to the construction redundant utility services serving the CoxHealth clinic. The plan calls for $141,500 for electrical utility improvements and $89,720 for water system improvements and $50,012 for sewer improvements.
“Each of these would be taken out of the surplus revenues from each respective utility,” Liles said.
On April 27, the Nixa City Council examined a cost share agreement and a $200,000 amendment to Nixa’s city budget, taking the $200,000 from the city’s economic development fund and allocating it to build the roundabout.
Additionally, Nixa is slated to use $75,000 it applied for and received in Christian County transportation sales tax revenue to help fund the cost of the right-in, right-out intersection of Aven Avenue and U.S. Highway 160.
‘Super clinics’
CoxHealth announced plans to build two large clinics in Christian County in November 2019, one in Nixa and one in Ozark.
J.E. Dunn Construction of Kansas City is the principal contractor for the Nixa clinic, while St. Louis based KCI Construction Company is the principal contractor for the Ozark project. BSA Design Group serves as the designer for both buildings, and H Design Group, LLC, is the architectural designer.
The average household income in Nixa, according to economic development group Show Me Christian County, is $74,267. That figure is above the average for the rest of Christian County, but it’s also estimated that about 80 percent of Nixa’s population leaves the city on a typical day to go to work somewhere else, namely Springfield.
“This comes, I believe, at an opportune time, when additional medical facilities and additional jobs are definitely a need within our community,” Liles said.
More than 2,000 Christian County residents are employed in health care in some capacity, making it one of the top five areas of employment for the county’s overall population, according to Show Me Christian County. Liles believes the CoxHealth clinic will help some Nixa residents work closer to where they live.
“This development—I believe it will bring much-needed medical facilities and medical services to our community, as well as bring additional high-paying jobs with potentially even more commercial and retail development, which we hope as well will result in additional jobs for our community,” Liles said.
Water runoff concerns
Councilman Jarad Giddens asked about stormwater runoff concerns, noting that he’s received voicemails and messages from residents of nearby neighborhoods who want to know where water will go when it rains.
“They were concerned about flooding in their houses,” Giddens said. “I know there are probably still some concerns.”
“The developer himself went through some pretty extensive planning, and he’s doing some significant work when it comes to stormwater in that area, and he’s making a very significant investment to help mitigate those concerns,” Liles said.
“We’ve also utilized a third party stormwater engineer to double check all of those designs, to make sure they meet all of our stormwater requirements, and so saying that, they have met that,” Colvin said. “The thing about that location, Mr. Giddens, is that carries a lot of water from even over on the east side, across Highway 160. A big part of Nixa’s water goes right through that area.”
Jay Wasson, the principal developer, also hired civil engineers from Nixa-based Shaffer and Hines engineering firm to review the stormwater plans associated with developing the northwest corner of the U.S. Highway 160/Missouri Highway 14 interchange. Nixa Director of Planning and Development Travis Cossey reviewed all of the engineer’s reports.
“There was a lot of precaution taken in the plans, with not only the design but the review of them, so we’re pretty confident that they meet, if not exceed our requirements for stormwater,” Cossey said.
Future work
Liles alerted the city council that it will likely see proposals for pedestrian transportation projects around the super clinic site in the future.
“Several council members have asked about connectivity to that project, specifically from 14 highway, so we have been working on a few offsite improvements that are not directly related to the project itself, but it would allow for that pedestrian connectivity,” Liles said.
A new sidewalk and some streetlights along Old Wilderness Road would cost an estimated $215,000. That project is not up for the city council’s consideration at this point, but Liles mentioned the cost to give council members some numbers to think about.
“I just wanted to make you aware of the plans that we are looking at those possibilities to improve the pedestrian connectivity in that area,” Liles said.
Nixa Director of Public Works Doug Colvin said that some of the streets surrounding the CoxHealth clinic, including Old Wilderness Road, are scheduled for some regular milling and asphalt work in 2021.
