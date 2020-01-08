Nixa veterinarian Paul Robertson named Citizen of the Year

Dr. Paul Robertson with Cobblestone Veterinary Hospital in Nixa has been named the 2019 Nixa Citizen of the Year by Nixa City Administrator Jimmy Liles.
Nixa city staffers make nominations for this award to honor community members, “who make a significant impact on the community through their partnership with the municipal government.”
Dr. Robertson has been a staple of Nixa for many years. Over the years Robertson has assisted the Nixa Police Department in handling rabid, vicious or injured animals at all hours of the day and night.
“He has always gone above and beyond to assist the Police Department and has been a great help to our K-9 officer and Animal Control Division. You will also see him at many community events supporting our Police Department,” a statement from the city reads.
