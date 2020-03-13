The director of the Ozark Chamber of Commerce announced her plans to step aside.
Anna Evans has served as the director of the Ozark chamber from April 2018. Evans announced her decision in an email to chamber members sent out on March 13. She will leave to accept a role with the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce.
Prior to being named director, Evans worked for the Ozark Chamber of Commerce as a marketing and event manager for about two years.
“It has been an absolute honor to serve as executive director, and I am so thankful to the business professionals and community members in Ozark and beyond who have embraced the chamber as a partner,” Evans wrote in an email to Ozark chamber members.
Evans departs as the Ozark city government is drumming up support for its “Love Your City” campaign, which the chamber has been supporting.
“Ozark is in an exciting stage of growth and progression, as evidenced by the fantastic work being done by our city leadership and citizens who love this city. I am thrilled to be a part of this era of Ozark history,” Evans said.
Ozark Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Chairwoman Tenya Privett said in a message to chamber members that she thanked Evans for her four years of employment in Ozark’s business community.
“Anna has guided the chamber with a steady hand, working tirelessly while upholding the integrity and values of the Ozark chamber to the highest level. She has been intently dedicated to both our growth and success,” Privett wrote.
Evans was selected from a pool of 62 applicants at the time she was named director in 2018. She looks forward to her upcoming work in Springfield.
“Among other responsibilities, I will take the lead in communicating and celebrating exciting business growth and investment throughout our region,” Evans said of her new job.
The Ozark Chamber of Commerce has more than 360 member organizations listed in its directory. Evans resignation is effective April 6, 2020.
