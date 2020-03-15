Nixa grad Chase Allen's standard of 173-11 in the javelin has stood as an Eagles record for four years now and for three years had been one of the most overwhelming marks in the program's annals.
A year ago at this time, no one had had been within 14 feet of Allen's record.
Alex Wentz cut into that gap last season. He unleashed a throw of 163-10 at Sectionals. He went on to have three throws of 150 or more at State and a throw of 160-2 earned him an eight-place medal.
Few Eagles peaked at the right time as well as Wentz did. He was posting throws in the 140s consistently throughout the season leading up to Districts, before breaking loose at Sectionals.
"It was definitely a big year for me," Wentz said. "I was happy with my performance at Sectionals."
"Alex really came on the last four meets of the year," coach Lancey Brumley added.
Wentz is hoping for continued improvement as a senior this spring.
"I definitely have higher expectations this year," he said. "I feel like I’ve gotten a little stronger. I feel good. I want to throw farther and am trying to set my goal to get the school record."
Looking back on last season, Wentz feels he made greats strides in his throws when his strides were greater.
"I was being more aggressive and attacking the runway a lot harder," he said. "My technique is better and I’m trying to keep aggressive with it."
Wentz is counting on his sprints work as part of the Eagles' 4 x 100 relay to pay dividends in the javelin, as well.
"Gaining speed is very important in the javelin," he said. "It’s not all just throwing, there’s a little running there, too. The faster I can get down the runway, that helps a lot."
"Those really good throwers are athletes," Brumley said.
In addition to Wentz, Nixa features Josh Odom in the javelin. His personal record of 157-2 as a sophomore two years ago ranks third on the Eagles' leaders board.
"We’re feeling good about Alex and Josh," Brumey said. "That’s a really good 1-2 punch. We’re excited to see what they can do this year."
