After totaling 75 goals on its way to a co-COC championship last season, Nixa expects to lean on its defense this year.
Most of the Eagles’ returnees are on the defensive side, including a trio of standouts in goalkeeper Nick Reid and center-backs Kyle Hirsch and Cooper Hines.
“With Nick and Hirsch and Hines in the middle, I think it might be,” coach Evan Palmer said when asked if defense will be his team’s strength. “We will have to bring some younger guys along on the outside. But we’ve got it in us to be pretty good defensively. We might have to play defensively at times.”
Reid yielded 35 goals and posted five shutouts a year ago.
“I expect Nick to be one of the best goalkeepers in the area,” Palmer said. “We have high expectations for him and he puts high expectations on himself. I think he’ll have a great year.
“Kyle and Cooper bring a lot of experience, talent and leadership.”
Nixa’s leading returning scorer was due to be Josh Stoneberger. He had five goals as a freshman a year ago. But Stoneberger is out for the season with a torn ACL.
Thus, Brock Nelson, who had all of three goals last season, is the top returning scorer.
The Eagles have received a boost with the return of forward Andrew Anello. He sat out the last two years as he concentrated on place-kicking duties for Nixa’s football team. Anello will kick for both teams this year.
“Andrew can score some goals,” Palmer said. “Hopefully, he’ll have a breakout year. He likes to attack, go forward and has a nice foot."
Other Eagles with varsity experience are Bryce Richmond, Landon Meyers and Isaac Nuccio, Carson Beets and Zach Voi. After being backups, most of them, if not all, will be starters.
“It’s a whole different ball game when you’re staring versus playing a few minutes here and there,” Palmer said. “Carson is an excellent midfielder. He does an great job controlling the ball and finding open players. Brock can score for us and is strong on the ball. We need him to have a big year.”
A freshman class that captured the COC middle school championship last year could contribute right away.
“They’re having to get used to the speed of play,” Palmer said. “They have to play differently while playing against bigger, stronger and faster opponents than what they’re used to. I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do. Our freshmen aren’t the smallest guys. But they still have a ways to go physically.”
Nixa bounced back from an 0-3 start last year to go 15-8. Palmer hopes a similar script plays out this time around.
“Early on, I think we’ll take some lumps,” Palmer said. “It’s a big experiment at the beginning. We’ll find out early where all the parts fit best. A bunch of guys can give us good minutes up top and score. It might not be their primary position. But we can rotate them up there when we need a goal.
“As the season goes on, I think we’ll do pretty well,” he added. “We hope we can get the kids ready to make a run at the end of the year."
The COC will feature all conference matchups being played on Tuesdays. Nixa hosts Neosho in the teams' conference opener Sept. 3.
