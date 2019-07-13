A woman already serving seven years in prison could be sentenced to more time behind bars.
Cathryn M. Smith, 28, is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, having had a prior drug offense.
Christian County prosecutors filed charges against Smith March 21. On June 6, Christian County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Anna Bunch filed a writ of habeas corpus ad prosequendum, a tool prosecutors may use to remove an inmate from prison in order to prosecute them in the proper jurisdiction.
In this case, Christian County prosecutors had Smith removed from the Chillicothe Correctional Center in central northern Missouri and brought to the Christian County Jail in Ozark.
A Christian County sheriff’s deputy arrested Smith Aug. 31, 2018, following a traffic stop in Billings in which she was the passenger in a black Ford Escape.
The deputy wrote in a probable cause statement that he searched the vehicle and found a purse, “with a metal spoon containing a green wax substance inside.” Smith allegedly admitted to the deputy that the substance was “Roxy” or Roxicodone, a prescription opioid pain reliever derived from morphine that produces similar effects to those of heroin. Misusers of Roxicodone sometimes snort it or inject it.
Smith is scheduled to appear in court in Ozark on July 9.
Smith has prior convictions from four cases in Lawrence County. June 12, 2018, she was sentenced to seven years for possession of a controlled substance and three years for resisting arrest. Those sentences were suspended, but online court documents show Smith violated terms of her probation and had her probation revoked Jan. 8, 2019.
Smith also had her probation for a class E felony conviction of parental kidnapping revoked on June 12, 2018, and began serving three years in prison on Jan. 8, 2019.
Lawrence County Judge Jack Goodman also revoked Smith’s probation on three drug possession convictions she picked up from an arrest in August 2016. All of those are class C felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance and resulted in seven-year prison sentences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.