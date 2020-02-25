POINT LOOKOUT — Julian Moody has never had to adjust to a reserve role because he's always been a backup. But the Billings junior has had to handle the transition to playing at a higher level each of the past two seasons.
As a first-year varsity player, he experienced his first taste of the post-season Monday.
"This is new to me," Moody said. "I was on our 'C team' my freshman year and went from our jayvee bench last year to our varsity bench this year."
Moody enjoyed his moment to shine in Billings' 65-56 Class 2 District 11 first-round win over Marionville. He hit back-to-back 3-pointers to help the Wildcats break away from the Comets in the second half.
Moody attempted three shots on the night and made all three of them to net eight points that stood out.
"It was an adrenaline rush," Moody said of his contributions. "It really gets you pumped up and gets the other boys pumped up. I try to keep the other boys hyped and get them to the same level of energy I have.
"I have a lot of confidence in 3-point shots. I'm pretty good at them," he added. "But scoring is not a big part of my game. I go for assists. I like getting other people the chance to score."
"Julian getting us a couple baskets (in the fourth quarter) was nice. That gave us a three-possession lead," coach Kendall Tilley said. "He's not afraid to shoot and has a nice stroke. He's always going to work really hard for us. Our bench played well. Jace Bradley got some big shots for us. We have a big bench that can play."
Moody's selfless nature and instant offense have made him one of Billings' most popular players. His teammates are proud of his improvement.
"He's progressed a lot since last year," guard Colton Plowman said. "His hustle is insane. He has more heart than anyone on the team."
"He has stepped up," forward Kyler Tennis added. "He plays with a lot of heart."
Billings' best offense was from the foul line, where the Wildcats were 18-of-25. Plowman was 11-of-13 on his freebies en route to a 23-point night.
"I didn't want to go home," Plowman said. "I was trying to draw fouls to get ahead of them even more. You've got to keep extending the lead and make it harder for them to come back."
Billings trailed by three points in the second quarter and was up by only one point at halftime, as the Wildcats failed to convert on numerous shots around the rim. They were 7-of-18 on their 3-point attempts, but only 13-of-38 inside the arc.
"I had way more (misses) than everyone," said Tennis, who collected eight points and 11 rebounds, while making only 2-of-12 field goals. "I have no idea what was wrong. I'd throw it up and think it was short and it would hit the back of the rim and bounce out. That's why I had so many rebounds. I was getting my own (misses)."
"We were missing a lot of 'chippies' inside, which hurt," Tilley said. "Those easy shots we missed kept them in it. Luckily, we were close enough to the bonus in the second half. We got to the bonus early in the fourth quarter and shot free throws pretty well."
Hayden Fender posted 12 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots and Jacob Henry dished out five assists. Henry and Plowman combined for just one turnover.
Billings reached the 20-win mark for the first time since 2013, when the Wildcats finished 22-5.
"20 wins is something we've talked about," Tilley said. "It's special and important for these kids to have that."
Billings moves on to play defending state champion Greenwood on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the semifinal round.
MARIONVILLE (56) — High 3 1-2 9, Dittmar 1 2-2 4, Williams 7 4-9 18, Carlton 3 2-2 10, Young 3 4-5 13, Bateman 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 13-19 56.
BILLINGS (65) — Plowman 5 11-13 23, Bradley 4 0-2 6, Ray 2 2-2 8, Tennis 2 3-6 8, Moody 3 0-0 8, Fender 5 2-3 12. Totals 20 18-25 65.
Marionville 7 21 12 16 - 56
Billings 12 16 17 20 - 65
3-point goals - Young 3, High 2, Carlton 2, Plowman 2, Ray 2, Moody 2, Tennis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.