The prospect of being Clever’s second option offensively as a sophomore this season doesn’t scare Ruthie Brown. But playing alongside former Lady Jays greats Harper Little and Abi Menzie as a freshman reserve last season did rattle her.
“They helped me out, but it was intimidating playing with them,” Brown said. “I struggled a lot last year. I was used to being in a dominant role on a team. To step up to a team in which I was a sixth man was hard to adjust to. I wasn’t used to it.”
Brown never really settled in to her backup role and finished with pedestrian norms of of 2.3 points and 1.8 rebounds a game, while shooting 28 percent from the field. She actually debuted by scoring 11 points against Lebanon.
“Things just never took off for her after that game,” Clever coach Dan Jones said. “I take some of the blame for that. I tried to find out how to integrate her to the team, but couldn’t. It was a letdown for both of us because we knew she was a much better player than she showed.”
Brown feels more comfortable when more is asked of her and it’s shown through Clever’s first four games. Her contributions have increased dramatically to averages of 10.3 points and 7.3 rebounds a game. Most of her offensive numbers are second on the Lady Jays only to senior all-state candidate Alli Clevenger.
“I have a lot bigger role on the team this year than I did a year go and think I can do a lot better,” Brown said. “I expect a lot from myself.”
Brown was in bounce-back mode immediately after last season, triggering a productive off-season.
“She didn’t have the kind of year we thought she was going to have last year. But she never let it get her down,” Jones said. “She’s worked as hard as anybody. She’s gone to training two or three times as week, went to all kinds of camps and played high-level club basketball.”
Clever’s entry in a fall tune-up league at The Fieldhouse in Springfield also served as an ideal lead-in to this season for Brown.
“At the Fieldhouse, she tore several teams up,” Jones said.
“It was a big confidence boost,” Brown added. “It showed me how big of a role I would have on this team, compared to last year’s team. I shot well and improved on defense. I’d say that’s where I’ve lacked in the past.”
Brown primarily plays along the front line for Clever, but is far from relegated to the paint.
“Playing 1-5, I can go down and play post or bring the ball up,” Brown said. “My (Yanders-Law 15U) coaches who I play for in the off-season stress being able to play anywhere. That’s a big thing with them. So, I do guard workouts and post workouts. I practice everything.”
“She can play pretty much any position,” Jones said. “I don’t know if there are too many girls who have as many good moves around the basket as she does. She’s got a great up-and-under and has a nice jump-hook from both sides of the lane. She works hard in every aspect of her game.
“She wants to make things happen,” he added. “She’s not playing like a sophomore, she’s playing like a seasoned junior or senior.”
