There is another firecracker day behind us. The sparkle will go on for several days. Families have to get rid of those extras somehow.
The practice of sleeping on gravel bars and in tents has been traded for beds now.
Happy anniversary to Pat and Gail.
My grandson Colby is home for a while with his family. Then it is back for more training and later deployment.
Cindy, Betty, Patty and I made a drive to Branson for the funeral service for Willowgene Clark on Tuesday. It was good seeing some friends we hadn’t seen for a while. Hello to the three Mills girls, Marlyn, Mertle and Rita. I love running into them.
There was a thank-you from the Harr twins. They had requested some Chadwick Cardinals t-shirts and they got there in time for their Fourth of July birthdays. It is good to get thank-you’s.
Jeri and David have the grandkids on Wednesday since that is Bailey’s work day. I drove to the ranch and spent a few hours. Their air conditioner was down, but it was getting fixed by mid-afternoon. Those little ones can keep things moving. Two D bulls were going to Marshfield for a couple of nights.
Bless my sister-in-law’s scrap booking heart. She had a collection of John’s letters to home while he was in the Army in 1950. The kids will enjoy going through that book as they have time. More of my time needs to be spent finding more interesting things.
It took several hours to go through a big container of Mom and Dad’s stuff. The interesting things we find that had been forgotten that we didn’t know about. Some things did get burned, but that wasn’t important to anyone. We can’t save everything.
I gave my garden tiller to J.D. and Michaela since it was needed at their house and not at mine. They brought me a cucumber and a couple of zucchini when they came on Saturday. She did a good job with her first try at growing vegetables. Maybe next year’s garden will be even bigger.
This week’s Oldfield Opry show will feature Glenn Dale and Friends. Come out at 5:45 p.m. and stay until 9:30 on Saturday.
There was an inch of rain over the hill from here Sunday afternoon. We just had thunder and some muddy water in Swan Creek.
Joey and Trish came down for a while on July 4. Joey’s dog had to be taken to Columbia for the removal of a leg. Now she has a handicapped dog that will get the best of care. All my grandkids love their dogs.
My great grandson Lance has a new puppy at the ranch. He has big plans for it since he has a lot invested.
The road between Chadwick and Oldfield (Missouri Highway 125) was scheduled to be closed for repair from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Hopefully, there will be no emergencies since there is no good way around it.
My sister-in-law, Donna, was in the hospital last week. She is home now, and we wish her a speedy recovery.
Another busy week is ahead and so there won’t be much time for being lazy.
You all have a great week, stay happy, and make others happy.
