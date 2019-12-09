Chadwick star guard Trent Nalley has learned to love playing for Cardinals coach Shawn Guerin as much as he enjoys working for his father, Tim.
In fact, Nalley draws comparisons between the two and his relationships with them.
“Coach gets on to me and yells at me just like your Dad does,” Nalley said. “That can be frustrating. It’s always bothered me because I don’t like to be told what to do.”
Over his four-year career that has seen him join Chadwick’s 1,000-point club, Nalley has learned to appreciate Guerin’s lessons. They helped the Cardinals win the Fordland Tournament championship this past weekend.
“I thought he was out to get me at first. I’m being dead serious,” Nalley said. “I actually didn’t think he wanted me to play for him. But the longer I play for him, the more I understand him. He loves me just like he loves everybody else on the team and I’ve loved having him as my coach.”
Nalley feels prepared to shoulder more of a scoring and leadership role as a senior. He’s stronger than ever, thanks in part to work he put in over the summer for his father’s company, All Amish Construction. Trent says he’s basically a gofer at work.
“Yep, that’s me,” he said. “I go and get (anything) that all the other guys feel like they don’t have to go get. I also do a lot of heavy lifting because my Dad makes me do it. When your Dad is your bass, he thinks he pays you like he’s your Dad, so you don’t get the best pay. But I’m fine with it. I love him and love working for him.”
Guerin said the added muscle is helping Nalley drive to the lane with a bit more authority.
“He’s always been able to hit the 3, but now has bulked up a little bit and is a little stronger,” Guerin said. “His first couple years he was strictly an outside shooter. This year, he’s finishing around the rim better and will be able to get to the free-throw line.”
