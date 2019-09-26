Katie Faulk says she isn’t swinging for the fences and admittedly isn’t too fond of slamming into them, either.
The super soph cleared the left-field fence for a three-run home run in Nixa’s 10-3 triumph over Branson on Wednesday. The long-awaited victory halted the Lady Eagles’ losing streak at seven games.
Faulk has three home runs in Nixa’s last seven games. It’s been a surprising stretch to her.
“I don’t consider myself a power hitter,” she said. “If it happens, it happens. I’m just trying to get on base.”
Faulk’s power surge has coincided with a hot bat overall. She’s 10-of-24 over the Lady Eagles’ last seven games, including 3-for-4 against Branson that upped her batting average to .409.
“I think I’m seeing the really well and my timing is good, a lot better than normal,” Faulk said. “My home run today felt very smooth, almost like I didn’t even try.”
Coach Matt Walker also doesn’t label his lead-off hitter a home run hitter. He noted her homer Wednesday wasn’t a high, arching shot.
“I’d like to think of her more of a line drive gap to gap hitter,” Walker said. “But she has some pop. Her home run tonight was a line drive. It probably didn’t even get 30 feet off the ground.”
Faulk gave Nixa (5-10 overall and 2-3 in the COC) a 4-0 lead in the second inning.
Branson’s comeback bid included a solo home run by Chloe Grimm in the fourth inning that cut the Lady Eagles’ lead to 4-3. The homer sailed over the center-field fence by inches and just out of the reach of Faulk’s glove.
“Oh shoot, here comes the fence,” Faulk said, recalling her reaction to the homer. “I was pretty close to it.But it gets a little scary when you hit the fence. I’ll get one of those catches this season.”
Branson (7-10 and 1-4) banged out 10 hits, but stranded 10 baserunners.
Nixa broke away with two more runs in the fourth and four in the sixth. The Lady Eagles’ 16-hit attack included four hits by Chloe Krans, three by Faulk and Emma Vincent and two apiece by Phoebe Gardner and Dakota Hale.
Krans, who is filling in at second base until Kaylee Schlenker returns from a knee injury, is hitting .371.
The 12 days the Lady Eagles went in between wins tested their resilience, to be sure.
“We need this badly to bring the team spirit up,” Faulk said. “It was dropping there for a minute. I think we’ve stayed level-headed. But we’ve gotten angry at ourselves for losing. It’s tough to keep your heads high when you’re losing. We started leaning on each other.
“I always love to hear everybody cheering for each other and being happy,” she added. “I had missed the cheering.”
Nixa’s win likely assured the Lady Eagles of the No. 3 seed come Districts bend Ozark and Kickapoo. Glendale figures to the No. 4 seed, Branson No. 5 and Parkview No. 6.
“I don’t think words can describe how badly we needed the win right now,” Walker said. “We went through a tough spell. I’m hoping we’re getting through it. Our schedule is brutal but our District is brutal. We need to see quality teams so it’s not something new coming into Districts.”
