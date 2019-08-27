Christian County 4-H member Delainey Ellis took part in the Show-Me 4-H Wares competition at the Missouri State Fair on Aug. 11.
Ellis’ business, Looski Art, offered up paper quill earrings, necklaces and more. She donated a portion of the money she earned to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.
“Delainey is an amazing example of a first year member taking advantage of an amazing opportunity 4-H has to offer,” Christian County 4-H Youth Development Director Jennifer Hancock said.
In the Show-Me Wares program, youth gain practical business experience by selling items they have made at a commercial sales booth at the fair. They practice sales skills by pitching their products to customers and learn some of the ups and downs of entrepreneurship.
