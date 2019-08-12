Offensive tackle Logan Brewer vows there won’t be a lack of motivation this season along Ozark’s revamped offensive line.
“We have a strong bond with our ‘backs,” said Brewer, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound senior. “If they’re my best friends back there and that’s what all the ‘backs are to me, I’ll do anything for them.”
The Tigers are hoping such inspiration means the difference between continuing to drive the ball downfield rather than not picking up a first down on a third-and-short or fourth-and-short run behind their linemen.
Brewer and Hunter Tennison are the only offensive linemen who saw significant playing time last season. Lost to graduation are Mizzou signee Trenton Sederwall and Evangel signee Wyatt Long.
“We pretty much lost the whole crew,” coach Chad Depee said.
“They are big shoes to fill,” Brewer added. “We’re ready to take on the challenge and go up against anyone who is there to face us.”
Brewer is optimistic he and his cohorts can beat opposing defensive linemen to the point of contact due to their quickness.
“We’re a lot quicker than last year,” Brewer said. “Our pad level is a little high. But we’re working on getting it lower. We can also change direction well.”
“They’re getting better every day,” Depee added.
Ozark’s offense averaged only 6.6 points a game and was shut out three times last season. The Tigers’ season-high was 17 points in their 17-14 upset of Carl Junction.
Depee notes that in addition to Brewer and Tennison, several other offensive linemen gained valuable experience a year ago.
“They may not have started or got a ton of reps. But they got a few reps,” he said. “So, we expect them to catch up quickly on Friday nights.”
