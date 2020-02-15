JEFFERSON CITY — Opening-night Class 4 District 3 wrestling action Friday concluded with Ozark having seven semifinalists and Nixa four.
The Tigers’ Lucas Campbell (113), Braxton Strick (126), Elijah Maskrod (132), Clayton Moison (138), Riley Sundlie (152), Kale Conway (160) and Hunter Tennison (285) all either won two matches or received a bye and won one match.
The Eagles’ Zan Fugitt (106), Peyton Moore (113), Deagan Fugitt (120) and John Gholson (220) were also all 2-0 or 1-0 with a bye.
Zan Fugitt (40-4), Moore (42-3), Deagan Fugitt (34-8) and Strick (41-6) are each No. 1 seeds.
Sundlie (25-12) advanced in dramatic fashion. He won in the second round 2-1 in an ultimate tiebreaker.
Moison (33-15) posted a pin in 2:52 against Nixa’s Ethan Shepherd (6-10).
Campbell (43-12) will meet Deagan Fugitt in a semifinal today.
Looming for Moore is a possible championship matchup against Columbia Rock Bridge’s Carter McCallister (27-0).
Gholson (31-12) finds himself on the opposite bracket as defending state champion Kale Schrader (27-1), of Carthage.
Tennison (33-8), competing for the first time in three weeks due to a knee injury, received a bye and recorded a pin. He is a No. 2 seed.
At 170, Nixa’s Michael Turner (19-21) and Ozark’s Ryan Dotson (25-20) will meet today in the first round of wrestle backs.
