A few miles south of Nixa High School at his family’s home along State Highway M, Eagles defender Kyle Hirsch has went through a penalty-kick shootout countless times, albeit as a dream scenario.
The Hirsch’s countryside home includes enough land for a 50-yard field complete with a regulation-size goal, plenty enough to fill a youngster’s imagination. When a scenario that Hirsch had played out at home became reality Thursday, he was prepared and drilled a game-winning goal in Nixa’s 2-1 penalty-kick shootout victory over Monett
“It’s been a long time since I’ve taken a PK in a game,” Hirsch said. But I had practiced taking one many times. I had what I wanted to do in my head and went out and did it.”
“Who knows how many times he’s practiced that, so he’s used to it,” coach Evan Palmer added.
With Nixa and Monett tied at 3-all leading up to the fifth kicks in their PK shootout, Hirsch drilled his kick into the right corner of the goal.
“That’s what I’ve been practicing,” he said. “I’ve gotten pretty good at hitting the ball and curling it by the post, so it’s hard for the goalie to get. If you put it by the post hard, even if the goalie gets a hand on it, the ball will still most likely go in.”
“He’s such a calm, cool individual that I want him to take that shot,” Palmer said regarding having Hirsch as his appointed fifth kicker in a PK series. “He has that demeanor where he’s like, ‘All right, I’ve got this.’ He calmly put it in the corner where he wanted it.”
Hirsch’s makeshift field at home not only set the stage for his game-winner Thursday, but has served as a practice area for he and his teammates occasionally after school before a a home match and has also become a traditional pre-season destination for the team.
“It’s nice that when we have friends over, we know we have room to go out and play,” Hirsch said. “After school sometimes the guys will come over and we have fruits and sandwiches, so we’re making sure everyone’s not going home and eating junk food.”
“We do a pasta dinner at his home every year,” Palmer said. “It’s a big area, so the kids have a lot of fun while playing.”
Two weeks into its season, Nixa already has two wins in PK shootouts. The Eagles clinched a PK shootout win at Kickapoo last week before Hirsch even had a chance to attempt a goal as the team’s fifth kicker.
“All our guys buried their shot,” Hirsch said. “I’m glad we won. But you kind of question to yourself, ‘What would have happened if I had taken a shot, would I have made it or lost it?’ PKs are very stressful and exciting and when you win, very rewarding.”
Nixa ‘keeper Nick Reid made Hirsch’s boot stand up as a game-winner by blocking Monett’s final attempt, while diving to his left toward the same right corner of the goal where Hirsch had scored.
“That was kind of a guess. It’s a 50-50 shot sometimes,” Reid said about his hunch Moentt’s player would kick to the right corner of the goal. “You watch a player throughout the game, so you figure out what their natural side is. I had it in my head he was gong to my left.”
“Nick can read opponents so well that he usually gives us one or two saves out of five,” Palmer said.
Carson Beetz, Brock Nelson and Kaleb James netted PK goals, setting up the heroics of Hirsch and Reid.
In regulation, Nixa gained a 1-0 lead on a first-half goal by Zan Voi off an assist from Riley Lister.
