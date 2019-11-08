Offense, defense and special teams. Nixa coach Rich Rehagen wasn’t satisfied with his team’s results in any of those areas during the Eagles’ 20-14 ‘Backyard Brawl’ loss to Ozark in September.
“We need to execute better in all phases of the game,” Rehagen said when asked what he would like to see Nixa do differently in the teams’ rematch tonight in a Class 5 District 6 semifinal to be played at Ozark.
Little wonder Rehagen didn’t like much in the teams’ first matchup. Given Ozark’s dominance statistically, it’s actually a small wonder it was only a one-score contest. The Tigers’ offensive linemen had their way with Nixa’s defensive line, as Ozark’s backfield totaled 330 yards on the ground on 64 rushes, or an average of 5.2 yards a run.
Quarterback Chance Strickler and running back Tylr Bolin and Ethan Pritchard and fullback Max Schilling all ran for 50 yards or more. Ozark’s offense was on the field for 38-plus minutes.
Nixa’s offense produced just one touchdown. The Eagles’ special teams was actually very good, with a blocked kick resulting in a touchdown.
In a sport in which second chances are rare, the Eagles (4-5) feel fortunate to have a second chance against the Tigers (4-5)
“Our players are looking forward to another chance at Ozark,” Rehagen said.
The setting will be the same for both contests, but the script leading up to the rematch is unique in that both teams are coming off an idle week. Ozark and Nixa earned the Districts Nos. 2 and 3 seeds and the first-round bye that came with it.
It was a welcomed week off for both sides, after Ozark battled COC heavyweights Joplin, Webb City and Carthage in consecutive weeks and Nixa closed with contests against Joplin and Webb City.
“I think the extra prep time helps you focus on what you want to do,” Rehagen said, “Hopefully, it freshens your team and gets you ready for what is ahead. I figure Ozark is doing the same.”
Nixa will be relying on an offense led by wideout Evan Long. He has 28 receptions for 504 yards.
Quarterback Reid Potts has completed 77-of-161 passes for 1,123 yards with seven touchdown and four picks. Running backs Alex Wentz and Ramone Green have combined to rush for 979 yards, with Wentz carrying the ball 114 times for 533 yards and Green running 84 times for 446 yards.
Green had just three carries for 11 yards against Ozark in Week Four. He has 425 yards rushing on 71 carries over Nixa’s past five games.
Rehagen is confident the Eagles will be mighty motivated and respond well to their second chance at Ozark in a playoff atmosphere.
“I think our players will respond with a big effort,” he said. “It’s District football, it’s Ozark. We should be ready to go.”
