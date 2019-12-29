Nixa miscues on both ends of the court sent the Eagles to a 43-42 Blue Division semifinal loss to Rogersville.
The Eagles missed the front end of two bonus trips to the free-throw line in the final minute. At the other end of the court, they let the ball slip through their hands following a Rogersville miss in the final second.
With 0.6 still showing on the clock, Rogersville’s Cade Blevins received an in-bounds pass from under the Wildcats’ basket, and while still in the air, rolled in a game-winning bucket.
Nixa’s repeated missed opportunities to clinch the contest made it a tough loss to accept, even for a veteran coach the likes of Jay Osborne.
“We can’t finish games,” Osborne said. “We had four empty possessions to finish the game. Then, we got the ball in our hands with 0.6 of a second left and can’t secure it. Once again, we’re not tough enough to get the rebound when we need it. It’s highly disappointing.”
Osborne was irritated Blevins used his left hand to push himself free from a Nixa defender.
“I’m pretty sure I know what he did to get open,” Osborne said. “But refs aren’t going to call a foul late in the game, it’s not their fault. We get the (earlier) rebound and we don’t have that problem and we win the game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.