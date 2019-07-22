For quarterback Chance Strickler and wideout Jake Skaggs, their appointed roles as Ozark captains is as rewarding as it gets during the summer months leading up to the Tigers’ opening kickoff.
Strickler and Skaggs were voted by their teammates as captains during the program’s awards banquet last December. They’ll be joined by two others Tigers as captains prior to the start of Ozark’s practices in August.
“I’ve been playing with these guys for as long as I can remember and it will be great to lead them into the season,” Strickler said during the first week of Ozark’s team camp last week. “All the work you put in, it pays off to be named a captain and know your teammates have seen you work and trust you.”
“One of my dreams as a freshman was to be a senior captain,” Skaggs said. “To fulfill that dream is awesome. It’s an honor and a boost in confidence.”
Strickler and Skaggs figure to be prominent players on both sides of the ball. Defensively, Strickler is a linebacker and Skaggs a defensive back.
No matter if they are on offense or defense, in the locker room or at a practice, Strickler and Skaggs will be ever mindful of the status bestowed upon them.
“You have to do everything right yourself before you can lead,” Strickler said. “I know I have to do my job. If my teammates see me slacking, they’re going to feel like they can, too. I need to be all-in. It’s not really pressure, just something to motivate me even more. For me to play at my best, I need to be all-in. Hopefully, my teammates can look at me and be all-in, too.”
“I feel I’ve got to perform my best and give it my all in order to get people to follow my lead,” Skaggs said.
The captain roles will carry extra significance, as Strickler and Skaggs will be joined by many juniors expected to have their first taste of quality playing time on Friday nights.
“The juniors are really good players,” Strickler said. “It will take them time to develop. As soon as they get rolling, I feel some of them will be able to step into leadership roles.”
“We’re trying to perform to help them serve as leaders and I’m telling the juniors to be leaders for the class below them,” Skaggs said. “You always have to give it your all because you don’t know who is watching. What goes on in the dark always comes to light is what I always say.”
Coach Chad Depee is confident Strickler and Skaggs will fill their responsibilities well.
“They’re not captains because they are seniors,” he said. “They have grown up in situations to the point where their teammates view them as leaders. I fully expect them to uphold our standards and positively affect our program. They influence their teammates We’re looking forward to how they can influence our locker room and on the field. They will lead by example and also serve our team. They’ve got to bring the energy even when they don’t feel like it.
"Also, they have to hold teammates accountable and sometimes have uncomfortable conversations with their friends when they know they’re not performing up to par.”
