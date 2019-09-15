Any opposing scouting report on Ozark’s goal-line defense should include some mention of making sure to get a block on Tigers linebacker Skout Lave.
Lave made one of the plays of the night in Ozark’s 14-13 win at Branson on Friday by tackling Pirates running back Payton McCormick for no gain on fourth-and-goal at the Tigers’ one-yard line.
A presumed missed assignment By Branson all but gave Lave an open invite to McCormick.
“The tight end gave me an open lane to tackle the guy,” said Lave, who tackled McCormick high while fellow linebacker Chance Strickler wrapped his arms around McCormick’s legs.
If Lave would have met even the slightest bit of resistance, it’s conceivable McCormick would have at least been able to fall forward one yard and score to give the Pirates would have went into halftime up by three touchdowns.
Instead, Ozark finally gained a bit of momentum heading into halftime.
“It was one of those plays that affected the whole outcome,” Lave said. “If they had scored on that, it would have been a whole different story. But me and Chance came through on that play.”
Ozark coach Chad Depee agreed the goal-line stop was absolutely critical.
“That might have been the series of the game, honestly,” Depee said. “It would be tough going in facing a three-score deficit. That would have changed the whole mental aspect. A three-possession game is a big hurdle to overcome. For those guys to buckle down and make a big stop, that was as a big a stop as we’ve had in a long time.”
Earlier in the half, Ozark’s defense stopped Branson after the Pirates advanced to the red zone.
A year ago, the Tigers had two goal-line stands in the second half against Branson. But the Tigers lost 6-0.
Suddenly, the Ozark-Branson rivalry has produced some of the memorable matchups the Tigers have been involved in. The teams engaged in blowouts from 2003-2016, with all 14 gams decided by two scores or more. But their last three games have had margins totaling 10 points.
Friday’s finish was the stuff dreams are made of for Lave and his defensive cohorts, who shut out the Pirates in the second half. With a fireworks convention being held in Branson last week, fireworks could be seen beyond Ozark’s sideline as the Tigers’ defense made one last stand.
“The crowd with us, everyone was cheering and we had fireworks going off,” Lave said. “It was awesome.”
