Bailey Groves and Morgan Heimer both notched nine kills to lead the Billings volleyball team’s 25-19, 25-18 win over Crane on Thursday.
Heimer also had three blocks, three aces and six digs. Groves got to 18 digs. Bailie Williams provided 25 assists and Lauren Hurd added five kills and a dozen digs.
