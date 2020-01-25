SPRINGFIELD — The commanding lead Nixa once enjoyed in its series with Kickapoo during coach Jay Osborne’s 28-year tenure with the Eagles has shrunk considerably.
Nixa fell to the Chiefs 47-41 Friday. It’s the eighth straight loss for the Eagles opposite Kickapoo dating back to the 2015-2016 season.
“We had their number for about six years, when they couldn’t even sniff beating us,” said Osborne, whose program is now 11-10 versus the Chiefs.
Another disturbing number for Nixa (12-4) on Friday was its meager 14 points in the first half. The Eagles spotted Kickapoo (9-6) a 27-14 halftime lead. Of Nixa's four losses this season, three have seen the Eagles score only in the 40s.
“We hold Kickapoo to 47 and get beat,” Osborne said. “Do the math, it’s frustrating.
“We get a little pressure put on us and we don’t finish the first quarter. We don’t finish the second quarter and they go on a 13-0 run or whatever it was,” he added. “I’m so disappointed in how we played in the first half.”
The Eagles were down by 11 points, 43-32, with 5:20 to play.
“Then, we decided to play hard,” Osborne said. "But you’ve got to do that for 32 minutes.”
Scoreless in the first half, Josh Mason drilled four 3-pointers in the second half and Nixa pulled to within three points, 43-40, with 2:51 left to play.
But do the math, as Osborne said, and the Eagles put up just one point on a Kolin Ruffin free throw down the stretch.
“We’ve got so many people playing inconsistent,” Osborne said. "I don’t know who to play right now because we don’t have anybody playing consistent. That’s a problem for a coach.
“We’ve got certain guys who don’t show up," he added. "We had some guys tonight who were pretty quiet. We take possessions off. We’ve got to find guys who want to play for 32 minutes.”
Anton Brookshire’s 16 points and Cam Liggins’ 13 paced Kickapoo, which didn't exactly have a banner offensive night, either.
Osborne took note of some of the contributions he received from his bench. Colton Berry collected six points, five rebounds and two blocks and T.J. Sorgenfrei drew a charging foul in the fourth quarter with the game’s outscore still in doubt.
Looking ahead to next week, the Eagles' lineup and rotation may change dramatically for the the Nixa Invitational Tournament. They will open tourney play versus Carl Junction (4-8) on Thursday.
“I’m trying to figure who we will play in the tournament,” Osborne said. “I’ve got some guys who played pretty well tonight that are in our second group. We’ve got some decisions to make. I’ve got some tough decisions as a coach.”
NIXA (41) — Ruffin 1 3-4 6, Long 1 0-0 2, Combs 1 3-4 5, Mason 4 0-0 12, Wofford 2 0-0 6, Jones 2 0-2 4, Berry 3 0-2 6. Totals 14 6-12 41.
KICKAPOO (47) — Brookshire 4 5-5 16, Elmquist 2 0-0 4, McIntire 2 0-0 5, Bridgers 3 1-2 7, Liggins 4 4-4 13, McKinnis 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 11-12 47.
Nixa 8 6 16 11 - 41
Kickapoo 14 13 12 8 - 47
3-point goals - Mason 4, Brookshire 3, Wofford 2, McIntire, Ruffin.
