Clever has a new starting backcourt that coach Luke Brosius hopes can help turn the Jays into contenders in the Mid-Lakes Conference and come Districts.
Bryce Gelle is moving from point guard, where started the second half of last season, to shooting guard to make way for Jake Twigg as a playmaker oozing with potential.
“We kind of had Bryce playing a little out of position,” Brosius said. “He’s probably our best shooter and is really shooting it well. Jake is going to take a ton of pressure off of Bryce. He’s so quick with the ball in his hands. I think he’s going to create a lot for Bryce. Those two together, I think, are going to be two of the best guards in southwest Missouri. I’m excited about them.”
Clever is counting on having a formidable inside-outside attack with Taylor Genzler returning as the Jays’ center. Brosius would love Genzler to provide a double-double nightly.
“We think he’s capable of that. He has that potential,” Brosius said. “The biggest thing with him is playing with confidence. Taylor struggles with that from time to time. He’s done a really good job in the pre-season and over the summer playing with confidence. We hope that can carry over to the season.”
Clever’s regular rotation will also include Grant Pellham, Blaze Akins, Jake Tennis, Josh Reeves and Caden Broom.
Brosius doesn’t doubt his players will give him everything they’ve got.
“I don’t have to coach effort,” he said. “Our guys are always going to play hard.”
The Jays can draw motivation by the lure of challenging for the Mid-Lakes Conference championship and the Class 3 District 12 title.
“Don’t get me wrong, there are some very good teams in our District and our conference will still be tough,” Brosius said. “But we do feel like (our conference and District) are open and if we put our best foot out there, we have a chance.
“I feel we will have a chance to compete night in and night out,” he added. “We feel we’re capable of playing at the end of the year when it matters. That’s all you can ask.”
Clever’s regular-season slate last season proved overwhelming. The Jays won’t return to the Nixa Tournament this winter and dropped Willard and Carthage from their schedule in favor of Greenwood, Monett and Buffalo.
"We tried to ease up our schedule a bit,” Brosius said. “It’s a schedule we think we can compete against.”
