Ozark forward Wade Korns figured the best way for him to get even with Glendale on Thursday was to break the the teams’ 1-all tie.
Following a brief scrum for a loose ball in the second half in which the ball rolled out of bounds, Korns got flattened by a Falcons defender directly in front of the Tigers’ bench. Much to the Ozark coaches' dismay, no call was made, play went on and Korns got himself back up on his feet with vengeance on his mind.
“He hit me on my shoulder and on my chest with his elbow. I think (it could have drawn) a yellow card in a rough game,” Korns said. “It is what it is. They didn’t call it and we can’t change it. It made me mad more than anything. I was thinking to myself, ‘I’m going to score on them and win this game.’”
For Korns, sweet justice won out as he did indeed net a game-winning goal with nine minutes to play in Ozark’s 2-1 triumph at Glendale.
After sitting out the Tigers’ season-opening win at Republic on Tuesday due to a knee injury, Korns capped his comeback by scoring off a corner kick via an assist in heavy traffic from teammate Carson Arnstutz.
“(The corner kick) went over all our heads and Carson headed it back in to me,” Korns said. “I hit it with my head and shoulder and it went in.”
The ball rolled into the goal off Korns’ left shoulder, the same shoulder where the Glendale defender hit him. As Korns fell to the ground on the score, his left hand missed the ball by inches.
Ozark (2-0) hadn’t been able to convert on repeated scoring opportunities earlier in the night. The Tigers had 14 shots on goal in their 1-0 win over Republic and coach Tom Davidson guessed they had 15-20 shots on goal against Glendale.
“It comes down to we’ve got to finish our chances because we are getting them,” he said.
TK Stine gave Ozark a 1-0 lead in the first half on an unassisted goal. He showed off fancy footwork while leaving the Falcons goalkeeper grabbing air behind him.
“The goalkeeper was coming toward me, so I faked him like I was going to my left, he came over and it was easy tap-in for me,” Stine said. “Facing a guy 1-on-1 is the best thing ever.”
Stine followed up by purposely facing Glendale’s student section while celebrating his goal with teammates.
“They had been talking and I was getting mad,” Stine said. “I showed them how to play soccer.”
Stine is the headliner of a veteran offensive group for Ozark. He’s optimistic the Tigers are capable of posting goals in bunches.
“We miss most of our shots because sometimes we panic and we’re scared because these games are big,” Stine said. “We’re trying to work hard and work as a team. If we work as a team, we’ll be ready for anybody who wants to play us. If you try to be selfish, I don’t think you will get far in your season.”
Stine was thrilled to welcome back Korns, who was sidelined for over a month during the summer following surgery to repair torn meniscus in his left knee.
“Yesterday at practice, he told me the trainers cleared him,” Davidson said. “I know he’s not in soccer shape, yet. But he’s relentless and that was a ‘guts goal’ by him tonight. I kept asking him, ‘I’m going to play you, but you’ve got to tell me if everything’s good.' He kept saying he was fine.
"After kids have a meniscus injury like he had, the rehab can be a slow process," Davidson added. "But he wasn’t gun-shy tonight.”
Davidson was also pleased with his defenders, as they gained more varsity experience this week than they had in their entire careers.
“Tonight was good for them,” he said. “They were good the other night but didn’t have to defend a lot because Republic didn’t put a lot of pressure on us. Tonight, Glendale was fast. I’ve rotated about six (defenders) and all of them have done a good job. It’s a matter of them sorting out who’s going to be the leader back there and who communicates. I’m excited about those guys.”
