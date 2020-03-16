Following the lead of her brothers, Nixa junior Ashlynn Stoneberger is showing off her versatility this season.
She's making the move from goalkeeper to attacker for coach Evan Palmer's Lady Eagles. Josh, a sophomore, and Tyler, a 2019 Nixa grad, also have jumped or did move from defense to offense or from offense to defense.
"Josh is a defender in club ball, but plays up top in school ball. Tyler always was a defender, but when he played club ball he was a center-mid," Ashlyn said. "We've been trained to play everywhere."
Ashlynn was part of an exceptional trio of 'keepers for the Lady Eagles last season. She made six starts and allowed an average of 1.57 goals a match. Riley McClintock yielded an average of 0.68 goals in 10 starts and Madelyn Wilcox gave up an average of 0.25 goals in three starts. They combined for nine shutouts.
The chance to move to offense is one Stoneberger is comfortable with.
"I play offense in club ball and my freshman year I played outside back, so I've played everywhere," she said. "I like attacking. I haven't attacked much these last two years. It's going to be different and I'm excited to see where it's going to take me."
The plan is for Stoneberger to match up with Katie Kamies.
"We're watching to match Katie up with someone with speed, so she'll probably go outside and I'll go to center," Stoneberger said. "I knew it was going to come. I was expecting it. I feel pretty prepared. My speed is a little off. But I feel it coming back."
The lure of scoring goals naturally is appealing to Stoneberger.
"It is more exciting," she said. "I get to see the ball more and I think people notice attacking players more than they do players who are defending."
Lizzy Shaw is also on the move. She's changing from offense to defense by going outside to center-back. Given the Lady Eagles' losses to graduation from last season's COC championship outfit, she had a hunch would be a defender this season.
"Coach suggested it to me, but I could kind of tell I was going to have to play a leading role back there," she said.
Shaw, who totaled 11 goals and 14 assists last season, has experience as a defender.
"I played a little center-back my freshman and sophomore years and have played it during travel ball season," she said. "I'm pretty comfortable there."
Anslee Glenn was at center-back for Nixa last season and collected three goals and three assists. Shaw hopes she can still play a role offensively, as well.
"Sometimes, we get a little bit of time up there," she said. "I definitely like being on offense and scoring goals, but I also like keeping people from scoring."
