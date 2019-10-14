Riley Childs has put up bigger numbers on Nixa’s tackles chart since seeking a smaller number on the scales.
Leaner, more athletic Childs averaging a dozen tackles a night
The junior linebacker has emerged as the Eagles’ leading tackler, thanks to a drop in weight following Nixa’s Week One 35-0 setback against Carthage. Childs had a season-low five tackles against Carthage. Entering Week Seven action, he had upped his tackles total to 68 by averaging 12.6 stops a night over five games.
"I started out against Carthage at 190 pounds. I didn't like how I felt during that game,” Childs said. "I didn't like being that heavy. I dropped weight right after that. I feel a lot faster and even stronger at 180. I like to keep pretty lean. I feel very athletic now. I didn't feel like that when I was at 190.”
Getting to 180 wasn’t easy.
“It’s hard for me to lose weight,” Childs said. “I had to grind and grind while working out during the day, going to practice for three hours and then I did a lot of running outside of practice. I’d jog sometimes or do sit-ups while I was at home watching YouTube.”
Coach Rich Rehagen and his staff like for the players to weigh all factors while deciding how much they would like to weigh.
"We try to get them as strong as they can during the summer and get them bulked up,” Rehagen said. "But there is a happy weight for everyone. He knew he was above his best playing weight. You've got to have strength but also need to have speed.”
At 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds, Childs is on the smallish side at linebacker. He thrives at proving he can hold his own and then some.
"I like being an underdog,” he said. "They might be thinking, 'Oh, he's going to be easy.' Then, I light them up."
Childs’ upsurge since Week One also has had much to do with his switch from outside linebacker to inside linebacker. All along, he’s filled in on the other side of the ball at running back.
Childs ran for a pair of touchdowns in Nixa’s 41-3 whipping of Branson last week. It was the Eagles’ third straight win.
"He does a little bit of everything for us offensively,” Rehagen said. "Some of the main stuff he's been doing is blocking and he's doing a nice job with it.”
Childs’ stat line defensively also includes three tackles for a loss, a forced fumble and a recovered a fumble.
"I've been pretty happy with what's been happening,” he said. “But I can do things better, like covering the pass. I want an interception by the end of the season. I've got to work on that."
