Construction will soon begin on a $2 million water tower that will serve the south side of Nixa.
On June 24, the Nixa City Council approved a contract with Caldwell Tanks, Inc., for construction of a water tower capable of holding 1 million gallons.
Nixa Director of Public Works Doug Colvin went over terms of the contract with the city council moments before it gave final approval with a 6-0 vote.
The timeframe of the project allows for 465 days of construction time. It should be complete in the fall of 2020.
“The contract allows them 420 days to substantial completion, which substantial completion is it’s operational,” Colvin said.
The project was budgeted at $2,325,000, and was awarded at $2,073,000.
“Additional cost we will incur includes some construction engineering and certain third-party inspection services. I don’t, however, anticipate the need for additional funds and we will true up the final budget amount in the 2020 budgeting,” Colvin wrote in a memo to the city council.
The tower will be built on South Norton Road adjacent to what is known as Water Well No. 10.
It will be known as Tower No. 8, the eighth water tower constructed in Nixa. Engineers from Shaffer and Hines finished plans and specifications for the tower in 2018, and the city has a construction permit approved by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
Colvin shared that the water tower will be painted with a Nixa Utilities logo in black and blue, specifically for the water utility. The logo is part of a series adopted by the city council in March 2018.
