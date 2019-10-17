Nixa’s softball team pounded out 14 hits in its 15-0, four-inning Class 4 District 10 win over Parkview on Wednesday.
The Lady Eagles plated five runs in the second inning, one in the third and nine in the fourth.
Katie Faulk, Emma Vincent, Emily Morton and Chloe Krans all had two hits. Morton, Vincent, Kaylee Schlenker and Maya Herman each doubled.
Pitchers Maddy Meirerer and Anna Baker teamed for a one-hitter.
Nixa (15-13) meets Kickapoo in a semifinal Thursday at 6:15 p.m.
