Nixa midfielder Cooper Hines had a good idea beforehand what kind of night he and his Eagles teammates were in for during their Class 4 District 11 semifinal against Branson on Tuesday.
Taped to his wrists was the message, ‘Pressure is a privilege.’
Nixa’s defense played under pressure seemingly all 80 minutes before bowing to Branson 2-1. The Pirates scored the game-winning goal with 1:48 remaining.
“I welcome pressure,” Hines said. “We knew it wasn’t going to be easy tonight. But when we face pressure like that, we’re not scared because we’ve had to deal with it all year.”
“About 80 percent of the time this season we were down a goal and we somehow came back and won,” added forward Brock Nelson. “We were the team that always found a way.”
Nixa (14-9) was down 1-0 at the half and had few legit scoring opportunities for the first 60 minutes, while its defense repeatedly thwarted Branson scoring opportunities. True to form, though, the Eagles tied things up at 1 on a breakaway goal by Nelson midway through the second half.
“I saw the ‘keeper not ready for what I was about to do,” Nelson said. “I slid it across the the back of the goal and it went in thankfully. We had chances after that. It could have went our way.”
Hines showed off a new look for the contest, sporting a mohawk dyed green in a sign of support for an uncle recently diagnosed with cancer for the third time.
“The mohawk was to inspire our guys for Districts and I wanted to dye it green to raise awareness for bone marrow donation,” Hines said. “My uncle has to undergo a bone marrow transplant. Green is for organ donation and I’m specifying it for bone marrow donation. I thought about purple, which is for leukemia and is similar to what he’s got. I settled on green because. I felt motivated to show my family and my uncle specifically that I have his back.”
Nixa dealt with adversity dating all the way back to the pre-season when Josh Stoneburger was lost for the season due to a torn ACL. Andrew Anello and Kyle Hirsch missed matches down the stretch due to injuries and weren’t able to play Tuesday.
“I can’t count the number of injuries on two hands our senior class has had,” Nelson said. “I can’t even count them all. But we still figured out a way to get it done.”
Nixa’s seniors were part of 29 wins the past two seasons.
“I’m nothing but proud of these guys,” forward Carson Beets said. “It’s been a pleasure playing with them. We’ve come a long way and I’ve been glad to be a part of it.”
“I’ll think about this loss for the next couple of days,” Hines said. “But the lessons learned and the relationships formed I’ll remember forever.”
