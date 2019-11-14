Nixa Statistical Leaders
OFFENSE
Rushing (Player Att.-Yds.) — Alex Wentz 124-580, Ramone Green 102-571, Riley Childs 22-97, Kolyn Eli 13-71, Steven Ward 10-37, Jared Spence 17-37, Casen Hammitt 2-9, Ryan Retone 1-4, Cody Breeden 1-0, Reid Potts 46-(-4).
Passing (Player, Comp-Att. Yds. TD/Int.)
Reid Potts 89-176 1,278 9/5
Receiving (Player, Rec.-Yds.) – Evann Long 36-599, Sam Cochran, Nixa 16-249, Riley Childs, Nixa 9-122, Caleb Pierce 4-85, Ramone Green, Nixa 8-77, Isaac Forbis, Nixa 4-39, Alex Wentz, Nixa 4-36, Jared Spence 3-39, Steven Ward 4-25, Nate Nixon 1-17.
Touchdowns — Riley Childs 6, Evann Long 5, Alex Wentz 4, Ramone Green 4, Sam Cochran 2.
Field Goals (Made-Att.) — Andrew Anello 3-4.
PATs (Made-Att.) — Andrew Anello 11-13, Ben Mills 5-6, Carson Beets 1-1.
Kickoffs (No.-Avg.) — Carson Beets 6-48.7, Andrew Anello 22-46.7, Ben Mills 10-46.0.
Kickoff Returns (No.-Avg.) — Evann Long 9-18.9, Kolyn Eli 10-16.0.
Punt Returns (No.-Avg.) — Evann Long 7.9.6.
DEFENSE
Tackles — Riley Childs 94, Clayton Uber 85, Steven Ward 77, DeSean Downs 64, Kolyn Eli 57, KeShawn Murdie 54, Matthew Vorse 52, Alex Wentz 50, Sam Davi 35, Jared Spence 32, Ely Caufield 26, Dylan Nelson 17, Caleb Pierce, 14, Jaden Aven 13, Nathan Alford 12, Trey Lorden 9, Clay Barnett 7, Michael Turner 7, Ben Mills 6, Brendan Lovekamp 5, Dylan Ayers 3, Antonio Perez 3, Cameron Tooney 3, Nathaniel Cochran 2, Mason Barber 2, Thomas Schulte 1, Hayden Wofford 1, Cody Breeden 1, Evann Long 1, Isaac Forbis 1, Sam Cochran 1.
Tackles For A Loss — DeSean Downs 11, Matthew Vorse 7, Alex Wentz 6, Riley Childs 5, Clayton Uber 5, Jaden Aven 3, Ely Caufield 3, Steven Ward 3, Jared Spence 2, Dylan Nelson 2, Kolyn Eli 1, Sam Davi 1.
Sacks — DeSean Downs, Nixa 3, Jaden Aven 2, Clayton Uber 1, Steven Ward 1, Ely Caufield 1, Dylan Nelson 1.
Interceptions — Clayton Uber 3, Alex Wentz 1, Matthew Vorse 1, Kolyn Eli 1, Riley Childs 1.
Punting (No.-Avg.) — Andrew Anello 22-35.1, Dylan Nelson 11-34.3, Jayden Aven 4-32.5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.