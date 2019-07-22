A Nixa man went from being a “person of interest” to the defendant in a murder case early Monday.
Todd D. Blankenship,46, is in custody as the Nixa Police Department investigates a suspicious death at a home in the 900 block of S. Timber Ridge, according to a press release.
Police were dispatched at roughly 10 p.m. July 18, to check the well-being of a person at the home. When police arrived at the scene, they found a “non-responsive” female inside the home. A person of interest, now identified as Blankenship, arrived at the house and was taken into custody for questioning.
The police do not plan to release further details, such as the female’s name or how she died.
According to court documents, a witness allegedly told police that Blankenship told him he shot a woman.
The Nixa Police Department has no reason to believe the public is in any danger in relation to the case.
Blankenship was arranged Monday morning in Christian County Associate Circuit Court, and entered a not guilty plea.
Blankenship also has a court hearing scheduled for Aug. 21, in Ozark on a charge of fourth degree domestic assault. Blankenship is also charged with third degree domestic assault in a separate court case filed in Christian County on April 13.
Blankenship’s home address, according to online court records, is in the 900 block of South Timber Ridge Drive in Nixa.
