JOPLIN — After holding it last four opponents to a combined 43 points, Nixa couldn’t stop Joplin on Friday while falling 45-14.
Joplin scored on all six of its possessions in the first half to put the turbo clock in effect for all of the second half.
The 45 points are the most Nixa has given up since yielding 55 points to Webb City last year.
Isaiah Davis needed only 11 carries to gain 244 yards rushing.
Nixa’s scores came on a Ramone Green five-yard touchdown run and a Reid Potts 26-yard touchdown pass to Evann Long.
Joplin (8-0) clinched at least a share of the COC championship and owns a win against second-place Webb City (7-1).
Nixa (4-4) received some good news on the night, as Republic (2-6) fell to Carthage (6-2) 54-34. With Republic losing, Nixa clinched at least a top-three seed in Class 5 District 6 and the first-round bye that comes with it.
Nixa is home in Week Nine against Webb City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.