Ozark coach Chad Depee was asked about center Tim Albright during pre-season practices and with a proud smile succinctly replied, “He’s a good story.”
Indeed, Albright has worked his way from the perils that come with being ineligible to play a year ago all the way to re-gaining his eligibility and being recognized by his teammates as a co-captain this year.
He feels adversity has made him stronger.
“I came to the games last year because my brother, (former Ozark fullback) Ethan Sandoval, was a senior,” Albright said. “It was a disappointment for me not to play with him. It was a gut-punch, but an eye-opener, too.
“I definitely learned and bounced back,” he added. “It’s not just about football. It’s about grades, too. I focused on my grades and when people were at practice, I went to the gym every day. From not being able to play to being nominated as a team captain and being a leader both physically and mentally this year, it feels good.”
Upon his return, Albright quickly established himself as one of Ozark’s leading linemen on both sides of the ball. It was no coincidence on the Tigers’ opening scoring drive against Neosho last week that they repeatedly ran behind their surging center.
It motivated Albright to not allow the reps he missed last year to hold him back this season. No doubt one of the reasons he was named a co-captain is because of the relentless work ethic he's exhibited during his comeback.
“When I put in work, I put in more work than anybody else,” he said. “I show up early and am always one of the last ones leaving.”
Depee said Albright now can be used as a shining example to the rest of Ozark’s players.
“We’re so glad to have him and his leadership,” Depee said. “He’s a two-way guy right in the middle of things. We ask a lot from him. He’s prepared himself for this. He has had a great attitude and been extremely uplifting to his teammates.”
