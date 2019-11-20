Ozark 2019 Statistical Leaders
(FINAL 10 games)
OFFENSE
Rushing (Player Att.-Yds.) — Tylr Bolin 64-479, Chance Strickler 131-366, Ethan Pritchard 40-328, Max Schilling 66-271, Cannon Cox 28-165, Thomas Rushing 17-134, Jace Easley, 3-25, Logan Baldwin 9-24, Tucker Moeller 6-17, Jake Beets 1-13, Carson Kem 2-12, Colton Casteel 5-10, Drew Bloomquist 1-6, Jake Skaggs 2-5, Austin Lamb 1-3.
Passing (Player, Comp-Att. Yds. TD/Int.)
Chance Strickler 42-83 721 8/3
Cannon Cox 10-23 98 1/3
Receiving (Player, Rec.-Yds.) – Jake Skaggs 23-393, Ethan Pritchard, 7-174, Skout Lave 8-101, Thomas Rushing 7-64, Owen Brockman 3-64, Colton Casteel 1-63, Tylr Bolin 2-16, Austin Lamb 1-7.
DEFENSE
Tackles — Tylr Bolin 68, Ethan Pritchard 48, Cannon Cox 47, Jake Skaggs 46, Thomas Rushing 41, Logan Baldwin 38, Kyler Casteel 30, Tim Albright 30, Drew Blomquist 29, Elijah Maskrod 28, Hunter Tennison 19, Riley Mills 16, Luke Hulse 13, Jace Easley 13, Chance Strickler 11, Justice Alba 10, Skout Lave 9, Harper Kissee 8, Owen Brockman 6, Mason Moreland 7, Max Schilling 6, Webb 5, Patman 4, Preston Webster 3, Kaiden Shuler 3, Nash Rodebush 3, Brian Bullard 3, Hunter Johnson 2, Jake Beets 2, Garrett Dotson 2, Dylan Bunch 1.
Tackles For A Loss — Tylr Bolin 8.5, Thomas Rushing 6, Logan Baldwin 3.5, Tim Albright 3, Hunter Tennison 3, Elijah Maskrod 2, Justice Alba 2, Drew Blomquist 2, Max Schilling 1, Chance Strickler 1, Ethan Pritchard 1.
Sacks — Thomas Rushing 2, Logan Baldwin 3.5, Tylr Bolin 1.5, Preston Webster 1, Cannon Cox 1, Luke Hulse 1, Chance Strickler 1, Tim Albright 1, Justice Alba 1, Shuler 1, Elijah Maskrod 1, Hunter Tennison 0.5.
Interceptions — Jake Skaggs 3, Cannon Cox 1.
