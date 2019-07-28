With only three aldermen physically present at the Ozark Board of Aldermen meeting July 15, and one, Ward 2 Alderman Ted Smith, attending via video conferencing, the board reached a resolution on annexing and zoning a piece of property near the intersection of North 14thAvenue and Country Crest Road.
Aldermen Nathan Posten and John Torgerson, both representing Ward 2, were absent.
All four aldermen approved the bill that annexed and zoned the 16 acres owned by Sunset Farms, LLC, R-1C as recommended by the city’s planning and zoning commission.
The decision on the protracted and controversial issue came after the developer requested a zoning change to R-1D, a denser version allowing for some lots to be smaller than 10,000 square feet. But in its April meeting, the Ozark Planning and Zoning Commission denied that request and recommended the R-1C zoning that is in conformity with the surrounding neighborhoods.
That set the ball rolling for a possible compromise. Posten and Torgerson each argued that a hybrid version best fit the property that lies near the Applecreek subdivision. After several meetings where neighbors vehemently opposed smaller lots, and the aldermen offered up failed amendments, the board asked the zoning commission to take another look. It did, but rendered the same R-1C recommendation.
Before the vote, Alderman Heather Alder, representing Ward 3, where the property is located, wanted assurance that the bill before the board was clean, without amendments.
“Is this was a hybrid (version)?” she asked.
“No,” Gardner said. “This is strictly R-1C.”
Ward 2 Alderman Bruce Galloway and Ward 3 Alderman Jason Shaffer each assured Alder that the original bill was unaltered.
“It is still R-1C as recommended from P&Z,” Galloway said. “The neighbors spoke almost uniformly in favor of R-1C.”
“This is the version that was approved by planning and zoning,” Shaffer said. “This is what the neighborhood wants and what the P&Z wants.”
That long-awaited legislation occurred near the end of the meeting where the aldermen considered a substantial list of new bills, some of which were expedited with first and second readings resulting in approval.
Two allowed for conditional use permits for modular classrooms at West and North Elementary schools. Dr. Curtis Chesick, associate superintendent of operations, Ozark Schools, said overcrowding remains a problem in the growing school district.
“I just wanted to thank the board, Mr. (Steve) Childers (city administrator) and Mr. (Cameron) Smith (planning and development director.),” Chesick said. “They worked with my team. We continue to grow and we will need to continue to do this. You have a great city and we have a great school district. This will continue to be an issue.”
The board also expedited three transportation bills that will improve intersections at state Route CC and Fremont Road and State Route NN and Jackson Street.
A new issue cropping up because of state legislation dealt with allowing for cultivation and dispensing of medical marijuana within city limits.
“This kind of law will require a lot of attention from the public and the press,” Gardner said. ”When the (state) law passed we were forced to come up with regulations.”
And while at least one citizen commenter said the facilities would be best suited for a rural county location, Ozark City Attorney Amanda Callaway said Ozark could not prohibit those facilities within city limits.
“The (state) law prohibits the city from prohibiting (marijuana) businesses from locating within the city,” she said.
At future meetings, the board will discuss expansion plans for Century Pines Assisted Living facility on McCracken Road and zoning regulations for crematories.
