A .500 wrestler for his first three years, Ozark’s Kale Conway took two steps on the Tigers’ ‘Senior Night’ toward assuring himself a winning record this season.
Conway pinned Jefferson City’s Will Berendzen in 1:51 and whipped Columbia Hickman’s Adryan White 12-0 in double-dual action.
Ozark beat Hickman 46-25 and lost to Jefferson City 39-30
Conway improved to 22-10. With wrestlers having a max of 50 matches, excluding forfeits, entering Districts, the 160-pounder is well ahead of a .500 pace.
Conway is 7-3 in his last 10 matches. During that stretch of success, he was a career-best second at the Kinloch Classic last weekend.
“I dreamed about (doing well at the Kinloch) ever since my freshman year,” Conway said. “My junior year, I got fifth and I thought, ‘Well maybe next year I’ll get third or fourth.’ I exceeded my expectations when I got second.”
During pool play matches, Conway was pinned in the second period against eventual champ Will Snider, of Marshfield. They also met in the final, with Snider winning 3-0.
“We talked up on the podium and congratulated each other,” Conway said. “It felt good that I learned while wrestling a good wrestler.”
Conway is intent on keeping himself in a positive mode leading up to what he hopes will be his first State berth.
“It’s a mental game now,” he said. “I can’t let a loss ruin my emotions. I want to keep my good emotions. I don’t get hyped up for any match like I used to. I have to think of every match as a regular match so I don’t get too psyched out.”
As one of five Ozark seniors, Conway is proud he’s stayed on course in a sport in which longevity is hardly a guarantee.
“I started wrestling in eighth grade and knew I was going to stick with it,” Conway said. “I didn’t want to be one of those kids who come to the first day and then chicken out. I’ve stuck with it and it’s been fun.”
Ozark’s other two-time winners Thursday were Wyatt Snyder (120), Braxton Strick (126) and Hunter Tennison (285). Snyder and Strick both recorded a pair of falls. Tennison received two wins by forfeit.
Jefferson City 39, Ozark 30
106: Double Forfeit 113: DeJuan Wallace (JEFFCITY) over (OZARK) (For.) 120: Wyatt Snyder (OZARK) over Christian Strope (JEFFCITY) (Fall 1:29) 126: Braxton Strick (OZARK) over Hunter Walling (JEFFCITY) (Fall 3:02) 132: Elijah Maskrod (OZARK) over JOJO Kuster (JEFFCITY) (Fall 2:59) 138: Clayton Hurley (JEFFCITY) over Clayton Moison (OZARK) (Dec 7-4) 145: Carter Epema (JEFFCITY) over Riley Newsom (OZARK) (Dec 8-5) 152: Will Kuster (JEFFCITY) over Riley Sundlie (OZARK) (MD 12-2) 160: Kale Conway (OZARK) over Will Berendzen (JEFFCITY) (Fall 1:51) 170: Mike Frederichs (JEFFCITY) over Harper Kissee (OZARK) (Fall 1:30) 182: Jakil Hays (JEFFCITY) over Colby Allen (OZARK) (TF 21-6 5:46) 195: Dawson Prenger (JEFFCITY) over Braegan Patman (OZARK) (Fall 1:21) 220: Brent Aulber (JEFFCITY) over Sean Collins (OZARK) (Fall 0:45) 285: Hunter Tennison (OZARK) over (JEFFCITY) (For.)
Ozark 46, Columbia Hickman 25
106: Jacob Huggans (HICKMAN) over (OZARK) (For.) 113: Ethan Barr (HICKMAN) over (OZARK) (For.) 120: Wyatt Snyder (OZARK) over Hayden Benter (HICKMAN) (Fall 5:37) 126: Braxton Strick (OZARK) over Thomas Hancock (HICKMAN) (Fall 0:20) 132: Cole Harrell (HICKMAN) over Elijah Maskrod (OZARK) (Fall 3:23) 138: Clayton Moison (OZARK) over Takyan Allen (HICKMAN) (Fall 0:38) 145: Riley Newsom (OZARK) over Aaron Elsasser (HICKMAN) (Dec 6-0) 152: Riley Sundlie (OZARK) over Max Neuhaus (HICKMAN) (Dec 10-3) 160: Kale Conway (OZARK) over Adryan White (HICKMAN) (MD 12-0) 170: Cameron Cornman (HICKMAN) over Harper Kissee (OZARK) (MD 12-3) 182: Derrick Bechtold (HICKMAN) over Colby Allen (OZARK) (Dec 9-3) 195: Braegan Patman (OZARK) over (HICKMAN) (For.) 220: Sean Collins (OZARK) over (HICKMAN) (For.) 285: Hunter Tennison (OZARK) over (HICKMAN) (For.)
