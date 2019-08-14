Ozark grad Jadyn Easley has already unofficially recorded her first goal at Mizzou.
Wearing a Mizzou uniform for just the second time, Easley netted the Lady Tigers’ opening goal in their 3-1 exhibition victory over Colorado State on Wednesday.
The freshman forward and Ozark’s career scoring leader sunk a shot into the back of the MU goal 15 minutes into the contest.
The Lady Tigers lost their first exhibition game 7-0 at Stanford.
Mizzou opens regular-season play at home versus Southern Miss on Aug. 22. The Lady Tigers were pegged 10th in the SEC pre-season coaches poll.
(0) comments
