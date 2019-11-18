Ozark’s isolation from its fellow COC members and assignment to Class 5 District 10 wasn’t what Lady Tigers coach David Brewer was expecting.
The Missouri State High Schools Activities Association announced its district classifications and assignments on Friday. Ozark is in Class 5 District 10 with Ozark Conference members Glendale, Lebanon and Waynesville.
As Brewer noted, it’s a break from the norm for Ozark.
“I was surprised by the new alignment, having been in the same district my entire tenure at Ozark,” Brewer said. “We will have to take time throughout the season watching and gathering information on the other three teams. We do play Waynesville in a shootout at SBU.”
Not much changed for Nixa. The Eagles and Lady Eagles will still have to get past Kickapoo in Class 5 District 11. The rest of the field includes Branson, Springfield Central and Parkview.
Clever will no longer have to meet up with Strafford come Districts. The Jays and Lady Jays have been assigned to Class 3 District 12 and its mix of conference members. Aurora, East Newton, Lamar, Mt. Vernon, Pierce City, Sarcoxie and Seneca round out the field.
“I’m looking forward to seeing some fresh faces for Districts,” Clever coach Dan Jones said. “It will be a very tough District. But we feel like we have a great chance at competing for the title.”
Class 2 District 11 promises to be formidable. Billings and Spokane join a field that includes defending state champion Greenwood and defending SWCL champion Crane, along with Blue Eye, Galena, Marionville and School of the Ozarks.
“It’s the best Class 2 District in the state,” Billings coach Kendall Tilley said., “It’s loaded. There are teams who could make a deep run, if Greenwood wan’t as powerful as they are. But you never know what will happen. One of us might be able to beat them on a given night. We about beat them twice last year.”
Sparta is in Class 2 District 10 with Bakersfield, Cabool, Fordland, Gainesville, Hartville, Mansfield and Seymour.
Chadwick, fresh from a District title last season, will join defending Class 1 state runner-up Dora in Class 1 District 4. The rest of the field includes Bradleyville, Exeter, Hurley, Niangua and Norwood.
