U.S. Senators Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, and Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, commended Senate passage of their legislation permanently designating May 1 as “Silver Star Service Banner Day.”
The measure honors wounded and ill service members and military veterans, and their families. The amendment was included in the National Defense Authorization Act, which passed the Senate June 28 by an 86-8 vote. The bill now goes into a conference committee of House of Representatives and Senate members who will hammer out any differences between the House and Senate defense spending bills.
Silver Star Families of America (SSFOA) is a national non-profit program headquartered in Clever. The organization honors and assists members of the Armed Forces and their families from every branch of service and from all wars.
SSFOA provides assistance to veterans who have suffered illness or injury in the course of their service, and distributes Silver Star flags and care packages to wounded veterans and their families. Diana Newton, who founded the organization with her husband, Steve, died earlier March 11, 2019.
“There are thousands of men and women who carry wounds from their service to our nation, and their sacrifices should never be forgotten,” Blunt said. “This effort to honor their service wouldn’t have been possible without the Newton family and the organization they founded to help veterans get the recognition they deserve. I hope all Americans will set aside every May 1 as a day to honor our nation’s wounded and ill service members.”
Diana Newton’s obituary listed co-founding Silver Star Families of America as her top achievement.
“Diana spent many years helping thousands of veterans, mostly without recognition,” the obituary reads.
Silver Star Families of America was founded in 2004. Co-founder Steve Newton served in both the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy Reserve.
“What truly makes America great are the brave men, women and their families who answered the call to serve and allow us to enjoy the freedoms we have today,” Hawley said. “While we can never thank them enough, we can celebrate their selflessness and permanently honor those wounded and ill service members and veterans across the country every May 1 for Silver Star Service Banner Day.”
In addition to Blunt and Hawley, the measure was cosponsored by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia.
