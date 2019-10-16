Nixa’s Andrew Butler delivered the only goal on the night in the Nixa’ soccer team’s 1-0 triumph at Willard on Tuesday.
Butler was assisted by Carson Palmer.
Goalkeeper Nick Reid posted the shutout.
Nixa (11-4 overall and 6-1 in the COC) travels to Jefferson City this weekend to meet Marquette and CBC in the Art Firley Showcase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.