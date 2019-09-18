Maddi Spies took her sweet time rounding the bases following her pivotal three-run home run in Ozark’s 10-5 win at Nixa on Tuesday.
She wasn’t trying to show anyone up, but rather was simply trying to make sure she will be able to show up for the remainder of the Lady Tigers’ games
“She has been accident prone,” coach Jimmy Nimmo said.
“That’s very true, I get hurt a lot,” said Spies, who, true to form, hit a foul ball that ricocheted off her helmet in her final at-bat against Nixa.
Spies can laugh at herself about some of her mishaps. But there’s still a strain on her voice while recalling the disappointment of missing all of last season due to broken bones in her right wrist and forearm.
“It was horrible missing last year because I felt I had a pretty good chance to play,” Spies said. “Being back this year, I’m so glad to make up for what I lost last year. You never know what you’re missing until you’re out.”
Spies’ injury a year ago actually occurred while she was doing what she could to avoid an injury. During the first week of Ozark’s practices, she attended a soccer tournament her club team was participating in. She was there as a spectator only.
“I didn’t play because I didn’t want to get hurt,” Spies said. “But a mom (of a player) accidentally ran into me and I fell back on concrete. I tried to catch myself, but broke my ulna and radius and ended up having a plate and nine screws put in (my wrist).”
During the pre-season this year, Spies had a scare.
“I was running to first base when I lunged for the bag and slid off it and rolled my ankle,” the senior left-fielder said. “It was swollen and bruised. We were scared it was broken.
“When I’m running the bases, sometimes I think about sliding and tell myself, ‘Ok, I have to slide early so I don’t get hurt,’” she added. “But I’m an aggressive player, so it depends on the situation.”
Nimmo has tagged Spies with the nickname, “007,” in reference to James Bond and presumably because she’s a secret weapon for Ozark after being sidelined for so long.
“I haven’t even asked why he calls me that,” Spies said.
The secret about Spies is out. In addition to her homer against Nixa, she homered versus Monett and had a 3-for-4 day against Grain Valley at this past weekend’s Ozarks Fall Festival.
Nimmo has moved her to the No. 2 hole in Ozark’s batting order.
“She’s starting to find some confidence,” Nimmo said. “I saw it in her and moved her up in the lineup. She’s been our hottest hitter the last four or five games.”
Spies started what ended up being eight unanswered runs for Ozark by homering in the fourth inning, with the Lady Tigers trailing 5-2. Ozark (10-4 overall and 2-1 in the COC) went on to break the 5-all tie by adding five more runs in the sixth.
The Lady Tigers had three errors during Nixa’s five-run second inning, but had only one more miscue the rest of the game.
“At practice (Monday), we had a long conversation about what it’s going to take to be successful and it’s about backing each other up,” Nimmo said. “We talked about having each other’s back and if you make a mistake, you have to let it go like water off a duck’s back and go after the next play.
“We had individual discussions about body language and words they’re saying on the field and off the field after making a mistake. I’ve got a lot of juniors and girls who have played varsity the last two or three years. What they do and how they respond after a mistake sets the tone for the rest of the team. I didn’t see any heads hanging tonight. They closed the game out well.”
Kenna Mayfield was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and Tatum Weter came off the bench to go 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Emily Schmucker and Ashlei Coonrod also had two hits apiece. Abby Ford had a hit and scored three runs and Raegan Dickinson delivered an RBI single.
Spies said she and her teammates were as motivated by the fear of losing as much as the reward of winning.
“We couldn’t go back to school after losing,” she said. “Losing to NIxa, our biggest rival, it wouldn’t have been good.”
Nixa (4-7 and 1-2) received a two-run home run from Katie Faulk and an RBI single from Ellie Osborne.
“We were sitting in a good spot, but then didn’t score any more,” coach Matt Walker said. “We can’t be content with five runs. But we kind of were.”
The Lady Eagles were guilty of five errors.
“We’ve got to clean it up,” Walker said. “That’s been our problem lately quite a bit. We’ve got to have a different mindset and attack the ball on defense and want to make plays.”
