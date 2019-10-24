At the same time a group of freshmen including Josie Jordan, Paige Tate, Lydia Davis, Jordyn Rollings, Micayla McClure and Danielle Donaldson began their prep careers at Spokane four years ago, coach Kandace Drake was hired to lead the Lady Owls.
Spokane was coming off a nondescript seven-win season. The Lady Owls have since doubled that win total each of the past three seasons. They upped their record this year to 14-3-2 with a 25-20, 25-12 ‘Senior Night’ SWCL win over Purdy on Thursday.
“These girls have been exactly what I wanted to help build the program,” Drake said of her six seniors. “The leadership role they have brought to this team is awesome. They play like a family and that’s rubbed off on the other girls. It makes them all want to have that sense of togetherness on the court.
“I have loved having them,” she added. “I’m going to be sad to lose them.”
With Districts tipping off Monday, Spokane’s seniors made their home-finale a winner. The Lady Owls spotted Purdy a 3-0 lead in the first set, but upon rallying never trailed again.
Jordan, Tate and Brooke Martin all had four kills and Jordan and Paige Crabtree each had a pair of aces.
“It was a great night,” Jordan said. “I felt so supported by my teammates. Our juniors showed us how much we mean to them and we came up with awards for all the younger girls on the team.
"It’s an awesome bond between us six seniors,” she added. “We’ve grown up playing sports together, so this was a sentimental night for us.”
“All these people here tonight showed up for our seniors because they are such a big part of our team,” Martin said. “I’m so happy we won.”
Spokane wrapped up a third-place finish in the SWCL. Billings won the league championship with a 7-0 mark, followed by Blue Eye at 6-1 and Spokane at 5-2.
“Billings and Blue Eye were tough competition and we knew they would be,” Drake said. “Our goal was to get first, but third isn’t terrible.”
Spokane is the No. 6 seed for Class 2 District 10 at Strafford. The Lady Owls are matched up against No. 3 Clever (17-8-4) in the first round at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Clever won the teams’ regular-season meeting 25-17, 25-19.
“If we’re on more than we were that night, it could happen for us,” Drake said. “We’re hoping. The girls have it in them.”
“(Clever has) a big block and strong hitters. We’re going to work on hitting around their block," Jordan said. “We’re all going play for each other and fight our hardest. Hopefully, having all the experience we have will give us a leg up.”
In another first-round game Monday, No. 7 Sparta (11-15) will play No. 2 Fair Grove (17-12) at 6:15 p.m.
The District’s semifinal and final matches will all be played Tuesday.
