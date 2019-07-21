As part of a series of articles with area athletic directors, sports editor Pat Dailey engaged in a Qs and A’s session with Billings A.D. Kendall Tilley about the Wildcats and Lady Wildcats:
Q: it would be hard to argue that the highlight of Billings’ 2018-19 school year wasn’t the Lady Wildcat volleyball team’s Class 1 Final Four berth. Their trip to State included a sweep of rival Miller in a District final and a sweep of Lesterville at Lesterville at Sectionals. What was it like for the Lady Wildcats to make State?
Tilley: We hadn’t been to a Final Four since 2012, when the boys basketball made it. I don’t think we had a girls team make the Final Four since 1999 in softball. It was exciting for the girls. We had a charter bus take them to (Cape Girardeau) to kind of do it right. To experience the Final Four, you can’t match that.
It was (coach) Brandi Sullivan’s second year here and the girls played really well for her. We lost some girls (including all-state setter Liz Gearing to graduation) who will be pretty hard to replace. But we will have back really good players in Bailey Groves, Bailey Williams and Morgan Heimer.
We’ve hired Brandi as a teacher on staff full-time for next school year. She will be an elementary teacher. It will be better for her and the kids for to be at school around the kids every day.
Volleyball has won five District championship in the lass years. We’ve had a couple good coaches who got a lot of girls to come aut and play.
Q: Groves led Billings to the SWCL championship last season, with 316 kills and 418 digs as a multi-talented outside hitter and middle blocker. What are your impressions of her athleticism?
Tilley: She plays multiple sports and is definitely a very good athlete. She was all-state in volleyball and picked up a basketball last season after several years away from basketball and had a solid season.
Q: Billings’ boys basketball team claimed the Walnut Grove Tournament title on its way to 16 wins with a roster that featured a handful of sophomores. What did you think of your team’s season?
Tilley: We had stretches in which we played really well. We won the Walnut Grove Tournament championship against Forsyth by finding a way to use our height and guys stepped up and made plays. We leaned on everybody for that win.
But we had a lull when conference play ramped up. Marionville got hot at Districts and did their thing and Verona, with all their seniors, beat us the third time we played them, while we had a lot of young kids on the floor. Gelling at the end of the season is what it takes.
Q: Expectations should be high for the Wildcats. What do you hope to get out of them?
Tilley: This group has played together since they were young. If it’s not this year, then for their senior year they should be really good. There will be a lot of good teams in our conference and District. Crane still has a lot of their guys and will be good. We’ll be right in the mix. Hopefully, we can find a way to take the next step.
Q: Colton Plowman made a big splash as a sophomore, averaging 13.6 points a game while hitting 62 3-point goals. He’s already halfway to joining the Wildcat’s 1,000-point club. What are your thoughts on him?
Tilley: When he was a freshman, he got playing time and last year he stepped up. He was definitely a good point guard for us and should be even better next year.He’s a kid who is in the gym and in the weight room every morning. He’s also on a travel team. So, he’s non-stop and continuing to improve. He’s doing everything he can do to try to play at the next level. We’ve got a bunch of kids playing summer ball trying to get better.
Q: Catcher Peyton Gold enjoyed a stellar senior season capped by his All-SWCL First-Team selection on his way to a juco career at NorthArk. How will Gold be remembered at Billings?
Tilley: Peyton came on the past couple of years and grew as a hitter. He’s one of those kids who was on the field every night. He’d turn the lights on ond be out there with his brothers playing every night.
Q: Billings’ baseball team started its season 9-5, before finishing with a 9-10 record. The Wildcats went the entire winter not knowing who their coach would be. What did you think of the job first-year head coach John Craig did?
Tilley: Coach Craig came to us only a week before practices started. He had been looking for a teaching gig. It worked out well for him and us. Sometimes, at a small school, good help is hard to find. He’s been around and knows the game. We’re hoping we can keep him for a while at least.
Q: What has it been like for the Lady Wildcat’ basketball program since not having enough players to field a varsity team five years ago?
Tilley: We pretty much started five freshmen that first year back. Coach (Randy) Towe had come over from Nixa and stuck with them. They gradually won more games each year and ended up being a decent team last year. We lost of a ton of girls from that team.
We still haven’t got the numbers where they need to be. We need more players in junior high and are struggling to have a team. A lot of girls play volleyball and softball. We have 20-30 kids playing volleyball and softball. But we don’t have enough who are putting in the time to play basketball.
I’m not sure club volleyball affects us in basketball a whole lot. We have girls who play club volleyball and don’t play basketball, after they played basketball when they were younger. We also have girls who play club volleyball who never played basketball in junior high.
Q: Are there other programs at Billings struggling with numbers?
A: We have cut cross country and golf. We didn’t have the numbers to fill those program, anyway. We we re paying a coach to coach only two or three kids. That’s not cost effective.
Archery has become a big deal for us. When we have tournaments, we can bring 60-80 kids from the elementary to high school levels.
Q: Billings fans won’t soon forget former Lady Wildcats great Stephanie Bos. What will her return to Billings as a junior high coach, after a stint at Greenfield, mean for Lady Wildcats girls basketball?
Tilley: We’ve had some junior high coaches who were pretty hard on the young kids. Who knows, it might be good for the girls who may play her, but wouldn’t have played for a guy coach.
Q: What did you think of the addition of Purdy and Southwest to the SWCL last year?
Tilley: The distance between some schools is a problem. Sparta to Southwest on a school night isn’t the best. We’re centrally located, so that doesn’t affect us. I think the conference will be good for us moving forward.
