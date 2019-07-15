As part of a series of articles with area athletic directors, sports editor Pat Dailey engaged in a Q's and A's session with Sparta A.D. Larry Brown:
Q: As you look back on the past school year, what are some things that come to mind about Sparta boys and girls athletics?
Brown: Our track and cross country teams coached by Monica Wallace have been the most consistent successful sports we've had. We tend to qualify kids for State in cross country and track every year. Our girls cross country team qualified for State this year. Kimber Rains was all-state in cross country (finishing 25th in Class 1) and Jadrien Hyatt was all-state in the javelin (placing seventh).
Both track and cross country have had sustained success, so it's not just been one or two kids. Coach Wallace is remarkable. We're blessed to have her.
In other sports, we competed. We were down in boys and girls basketball and volleyball. But we have good young talent coming in. We're going to get better and should compete for years to come.
Q: In addition to Wallace, Sparta's head coaches include Sparta grads in volleyball coach Nicole Humble, girls basketball coach Josh Loveland and baseball coach Mike Willis. What does that say about the pride of the Trojans and Lady Trojans?
Brown: Throughout the District, we have a quite a few other teachers who are Sparta grads. It's neat for the coaches who went to Sparta as students to come back as teachers and coaches. I've been to a lot of places and typically that's not the case. Sometimes, it can be hard for people to go back home.
Q: Kassidy Watts capped a stellar softball career by becoming the first Sparta player to reach 100 stolen bases. What did you think of the excitement she brought to the softball program?
Brown: She's a kid who moved to Sparta her freshman year from the East coast and had a tremendous career here. She's a great kid and fun athlete to watch. Softball was a lot of fun this year. We won our first District game, before running into a tough Pleasant Hope team. Troy McPherson, in his first year as a head coach, did a great job.
Q: You mentioned Hyatt's success at State in track. She also was a standout in volleyball and shined in basketball. What do you think of her all-around talents?
Brown: Jadrien was all-conference and all-district in volleyball. She sat out a few years in basketball, but decided to play this year. What she accomplished exceeded what we thought she was capable of, after sitting out. She had a solid year and is going to become a better athlete.
Q: Collin Teague joined the Trojans' 1,000-point club last winter. How do you feel about his career?
Brown: From junior high to his senior year, I don't think I've ever seen a kid show the improvement he had. A ton of that was because of his hard work. He also has pretty good genes.
Q: What do you think about the future of the Trojans and Lady Trojans?
Brown: We've got a really good group of freshmen coming in on the girls side. We also gave a good freshman boys group coming in, although they're not at the level of the girls.
Brown: In volleyball, softball and girls basketball, we're going to get a lot better. Expectations are going to be high for girls basketball. They may be getting too big of expectations. But they do have a chance to be special. They were 32-0 the last two years, so they're accustomed to winning. Coach (Josh) Loveland is looking forward to challenging the kids. We've beefed up their schedule with bigger schools.
They also won the SWCL junior high volleyball tournament last year.
There are going to be some good baseball players out of that freshman class. A couple of those freshmen also have the chance to compete for varsity minutes in basketball. We lost four seniors who started some for us, so there will be the chance to earn minutes.
Q: Generally speaking, what is your experience with seeing freshmen playing on the varsity in regard to their long-term success?
Brown: It can go either way. Sometimes, you can be thrown into the fire and it can be overwhelming and hurt a kid's confidence playing against 17- and 18-year-olds. Other times, you gain valuable experience and by the time they are juniors and seniors that experience pays off. Hopefully, as a coach, you can help them keep their confidence in the hard times.
Q: What tournaments will your boys and girls basketball teams compete in?
Brown: We will host our own tournaments for both boys and girl in January. The boys and girls will both play at Walnut grove. That will be the first time there for our girls. The boys will also play in the Fordland Tournament and the girls will be at the Rogersville Tournament.
Q: How about the college career enjoyed by Sparta grad Cailyn Long at Northeastern (Oklahoma)?
Brown: She finished with more than 1,000 points. We've like to be able to coax into coaching. The last I knew, she going back to take classes and work on her Master's degree.
Q: Turnover at the top when looking at your head coaches has been minimal in recent years, with all of your head coaches having been in place at least four years except new baseball coach Michael Willis. Of course, he is a former eight-year Trojans baseball coach. How do you feel about coaches finding a home at Sparta?
Brown: It's always nice when you're not having to hire new coaches. Stability is good for the kids. Also, having enough teaching positions to hire coaches can be a challenge sometimes.
Q: With Forsyth and Clever leaving the ranks of the SWCL last school year and Purdy and Southwest joining the conference, how do you feel that transition went?
Brown: Last year was difficult. We are probably the furthest away from our new members. Trying to coordinate games so we played them on Friday nights, instead of traveling on school nights, was difficult. I'm hoping those issues are behind us and the schedules will be a better fit for us.
Q: Some folks outside of Sparta might be surprised football is played there. Is there a chance the Trojans will be playing high school football in the future?
Brown: We have youth football in the spring and during the fall we have a huge mighty mites program. There's nothing in the immediate future, as far as I can see, because of the financial costs.
Q: What do you think of the weight room you have at school?
Brown: We think we have an awesome weight room for a school our size. I've coached at schools our size that had a weight room on the stage. So, anytime there was a production, the weight room would be shut down for a month. It does you no good to work out for two months and then be shut down for a month.
We have three weights classes throughout the day. We had a co-ed class and boys and girls classes. This was the first year we had a girls-only weight class.
It's an awesome addition for a school our size to add a girls training program. That class is only going to grow.
