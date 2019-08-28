Ozark can thank Timberland, Holt and Columbia Hickman for its brief stay in Class 6.
The Tigers were assigned to Class 5 District 6 in the newest District football assignments announced by the Missouri State High School Activities Association for the fall sports season this school year.
Thus, Ozark was one and done in Class 6, at least for the time being.
Ozark will go from being one of the smallest schools in the state in Class 6 a year ago to one of the largest in Class 5 this year.
Eureka, which beat Ozark 41-7 in a Class 6 District 3 first-round game last fall, also is being moved to Class 5, along with Rittenour.
Making the jump to Class 6 in their place are Timberland, Holt and Hickman.
Nixa, which has been precariously close to being a Class 6 school for several years, will remain one of the largest schools in Class 5.
Ozark and Nixa will be part of Class 5 District 6 and are paired with fellow COC schools Carthage, Branson and Republic. Carthage is the defending District champ.
Elsewhere around the COC, Willard was moved from Class 5 to Class 4.
In soccer, the big news for Ozark and Nixa is they won’t have to meet Kickapoo in Class 4 District 11. That field is now entirely COC schools and also includes Branson and newcomer Republic.
Kickapoo is now matched with fellow OC foes Central, Parkview and Waynesville in Class 4 District 10.
A year ago, Ozark edged Kickapoo for a District championship.
In softball, there is no change in Class 4 District 10. It again will be made up of defending District champ Ozark, Nixa, Glendale, Kickapoo, Branson and Parkview.
In volleyball, the only change in Class 4 District 10 involves Parkview taking the place of Republic. The rest of the District will consist of defending District champ Ozark, Nxa, Kickapoo, Glendale, West Plains, and Branson.
Clever and Spokane will now be joined by Sparta in Class 2 District 10. The rest of the District includes defending District champion Strafford, New Covenant, Forsyth and Fair Grove.
Billings will no longer have to get past Miller at Districts after they had met for a District title the past three years. The Lady Wildcats have been moved from Class 1 District 7 to Class 1 District 8 and are matched with SWCL rivals Blue Eye, Galena and Clever and Mark Twain Conference members School of the Ozarks and Hurley.
