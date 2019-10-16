With an uneasy feeling in his stomach, Eros Sutaita turned to his father Tuesday and asked him if he would fix his lunch on Nixa’s next meet day on a weekday.
His father informed him that the Eagles’ remaining meets will all be on a Saturday.
That was welcoming news for Sustaita after he battled an upset stomach on his way to a first-place finish at Tuesday’s COC Meet. The senior completed Nixa’s Inman Elementary course in 16:06.
“My stomach started hurting on the second lap. I believe it was the school lunch, probably,” Sustaita said. “School lunch does not go well with me running on the weekdays.”
Upon seeing the menu included chicken and noodles, Sustaita tried to find an alternative.
“It wasn’t like noodles you would eat at a regular restaurant and the chicken wasn’t so good,” he said. “I was looking around the school and thinking, ‘What can I eat that won’t mess up my stomach?’ There was nothing. I can’t just eat salad, either. That’s not going to get me the nutritional value I need. But then again it’s not going to hurt my stomach.”
Sustaita ideally likes to fuel up on his father’s pasta.
“He always knows what a runner needs before races,” Eros said. “I like pasta. That’s one of the pros of running. I also like lots of bread, too. I like a lot of pasta the day before a race. The day of a race I usually eat some protein and little bit of carbs.”
Sustaita broke from the pack Tuesday a mile into the race and never looked back. His winning margin was :16.
“I just wanted to keep the lead, that’s all that mattered,” said Sustaita, who was eighth at the COC Meet last year with a 16:56. “It’s my first conference championship, now let’s see if I can get one at Districts and maybe push for one at Sectionals.”
Districts will also be held at Inman.
Nixa’s William Kershaw finished fourth (16:32). Kershaw trimmed nearly :90 off his time of 18:00 from last year.
Ozark’s Gabe Bauer also turned in a top-10 finish by placing 10th (17:05).
The Eagles’ Wes Hatman took 11th (17:12).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.