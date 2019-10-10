Ozark, Nixa Statistical Leaders
OFFENSE
Rushing (Player Att.-Yds.) — Alex Wentz, Nixa 86-357; Chance Strickler, Ozark 107-362; Tylr Bolin, Ozark 36-281; Max Schilling, Ozark 58-241; Ethan Pritchard, Ozark 22-248; Ramone Green, Nixa 34-160; Thomas Rushing, Ozark 17-134; Cannon Cox, Ozark 10-99; Riley Childs, Nixa 7-45; Reid Potts, Nixa 32-50; Steven Ward, Nixa 8-28;Jared Spence, Nixa 13-26; Logan Baldwin, Ozark 7-20; Kolyn Eli, Nixa 9-10
Passing (Player, Comp-Att. Yds. TD/Int.)
Reid Potts, Nixa 51-111 792 5/4
Chance Strickler, Ozark 31-60 413 4/NA
Receiving (Player, Rec.-Yds.) – Evann Long, Nixa 121-403; Jake Skaggs, Ozark 17-298; Sam Cochran, Nixa 8-147; Ethan Pritchard, Ozark 5-103; Caleb Pierce, Nixa 4-85; Thomas Rushing, Ozark 7-64; Jared Spence, Nixa 2-34; Owen Brockman, Ozark 1-29; Ramone Green, Nixa 5-37; Steven Ward, Nixa 4-25; Alex Wentz, Nixa 3-25; Skout Lave, Ozark 1-20; Nate Nixon, Nixa 1-17; Isaac Forbis, Nixa 2-16.
Kicking (Player, FGM-FGA) — Andrew Anello, Nixa 3-4.
DEFENSE
Tackles — Riley Childs, Nixa 68; Tylr Bolin, Ozark 56; Clayton Uber, Nixa 54; Steven Ward, Nixa 50; DeSean Downs, Nixa 41; Kolyn Eli, Nixa 37; Matthew Vorse, Nixa 33; Cannon Cox, Ozark 32; Thomas Rushing, Ozark 31; KeShawn Murdie, Nixa 30; Ethan Pritchard, Ozark 29; Sam Davi, Nixa 28; Alex Wentz, Nixa 27; Logan Baldwin, Ozark 26; Jake Skaggs, Ozark 24; Jared Spence, Nixa 20; Kyler Casteel, Ozark 19; Tim Albright, Ozark 15; Caleb Pierce, Nixa 14; Ely Caufield, Nixa 13; Luke Hulse, Ozark 13; Jaden Aven, Nixa 12; Riley Mills, Ozark 11; Chance Strickler, Ozark 11; Dylan Nelson, Nixa 9; Nathan Alford, Nixa 9; Skout Lave, Ozark 7; Hunter Tennison, Ozark 6; Owen Brockman, Ozark 6; Justice Alba, Ozark 6; Clay Barnett, Nixa 5; Ben Mills, Nixa 5.
Tackles For Loss — Tylr Bolin, Ozark 7.5; Thomas Rushing, Ozark 6; Matthew Vorse, Nixa 5; DeSean Downs, Nixa 5; Alex Wentz, Nixa 3; Riley Childs, Nixa 3; Hunter Tennison, Ozark 2; Ely Caufield, Nixa 2.
Sacks — Logan Baldwin, Ozark 3; Thomas Rushing, Ozark 2; Tylr Boln, Ozark 1.5; Preston Webster, Ozark 1; Cannon Cox, Ozark 1; DeSean Downs, Nixa 1; Clayton Uber, Nixa 1; Luke Hulse, Ozark 1; Chance Strickler, Ozark 1; Tim Albright, Ozark 1; Alba, Ozark 1; Shuler, Ozark 1.
Interceptions — Clayton Uber, Nixa 3; Jake Skaggs, Ozark 2; Alex Wentz, Nixa 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.