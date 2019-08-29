Ozark’s defenders are proud to share a bond with Lady Tigers coach Adeana Brewer, a former libero herself dating back to her glory days as Adeana McAfee at Missouri State and Winona.
Meredith Avery, Olivia Skipworth and Kinsey McAllister relate it’s easy for them to be attentive when Brewer speaks, given her background.
“I personally value the time and effort she puts into us,” Avery said. “Getting feedback from her has developed my skills. I’ve learned so much from her. I’ve learned what it’s like to have grit and confidence. She pushes me to be a better defensive player.”
“She gives us a good representation of how we want to be,” Skipworth added. “She gives us good feedback and has high expectations of how we’re supposed to play and then we have high expectations for ourselves.”
“We know all the experience she has,” McAllister said. “Her feedback pushes us to work harder.”
The trio has progressed to the point Brewer is touting them as the leaders of the Lady Tigers. It’s a stark contrast from years past when Ozark’s hitters and blockers were the focal point.
The work of a libero and defensive specialist often goes unnoticed once a hitter smashes a kill onto the other side of the court. But the Lady Tigers reportedly give credit where it is due, from where an offensive series starts to where it ends.
“We celebrate as a team when we get a good dig,” Skipworth said. “We take pride in that. We’re in the shadows, but we emphasize good defense. A setter will give us credit and we’ll give the setter credit for a good set. We all give each other compliments. That make a team closer and better.”
“I feel like our whole team is selfless,” McAllister added. “We all play for each other. Every good pass, the setter is always thanking us. Everyone is always thanking each other."
These Lady Tigers are motivated to fall in line with Ozark teams of the past decade, who reeled off 10 straight District championships and had a streak of nine straight trips to State end last year.
“I know I’m not happy with how last year ended,” Avery said. “Our goal is to go back to the Final Four. We can get back on top by playing our hearts out and pulling together.”
