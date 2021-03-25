Ozark High School seniors Morgan Taylor and Dillon Holesapple have been selected for the 2021 Missouri Scholars 100, a statewide program that honors 100 of Missouri's top academic students in the graduating class of 2021.
“Being named a Missouri Scholars 100 recipient is an awesome accomplishment for Morgan and Dillon,” Ozark High School Principal Jeremy Brownfield said. “This is a testament to the work ethic both of them possess. Not only are they outstanding students, but both participate in various extracurricular activities.”
Missouri Scholars 100 is a program sponsored by the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals. Schools across Missouri were invited to nominate candidates for this statewide recognition. The selection is based primarily on a formula using the students' grade point average and ACT or SAT score.
Each student nominated had first to pass through the rigors of an academic decathlon, which included 10 events designed to assure the academic strength of each student.
The student must have a minimum GPA of 3.750, a minimum ACT score of 29 or a minimum SAT score of 1,600, be ranked in the upper 10 percent of their class and have taken high-level courses in mathematics, science, English and foreign language. The student must also have excellent attendance, be "an exemplary school citizen," and be involved in a school activity program.
“The Missouri Scholars 100 Program is one of the most premier academic recognition programs in the country,” said Clark Mershon, executive director of the principals' association. “It is truly a celebration of learning. Students who are selected to this program have taken a rigorous course of study and have maintained the highest academic standards. The Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals wants to celebrate the achievement and success of these students and their schools.”
Taylor and Holesapple will be recognized at a luncheon in Columbia April 25.
